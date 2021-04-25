Stunned reaction to ‘greatest coach in Baylor history’ Kim Mulkey leaving for LSU

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who built the Bears into a national power, announced she’s leaving Waco for the head coaching job at LSU after 21 seasons with the Bears.

Mulkey won three NCAA championships (2005, 2012 and 2019) and 11 Big 12 regular season titles and 10 Big 12 tournament titles.

Kim Mulkey is Home.



The national champion and Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the Fighting Tigers!



— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 25, 2021

The rumors of her departure had been circulating for several days but the official announcement was still met with shock by many on social media.

Mulkey, who turns 59 on May 17, played at Louisiana Tech, winning the National Championship in 1982, before beginning her coaching career as a La. Tech assistant in 1985.

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women’s basketball to one of the nation’s premier programs,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a press release. “Coach Mulkey’s sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she’ll experience later this year.”

Thank you @KimMulkey. What a remarkable 21 years in Waco.



— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 25, 2021

Rhoades said Baylor has launched a national search for her successor.

Mulkey’s departure stunned many longtime Baylor supporters and Big 12 media members as well. Austin American-Statesman columnist Cedric Golden called it a big loss for the Big 12 Conference.

“Greatest coach in Baylor history leaves for LSU,” Golden posted on Twitter.

Best wishes to Kim Mulkey. Never thought I'd see the day but here we are. She made WBB more fun and entertaining than I knew possible before moving to Waco. — Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) April 25, 2021

More the latter than most people will recognize. Baylor will no doubt honor what she built there, but I don't think a ton of tears will be shed, IMO. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 25, 2021

Kim Mulkey made clear to me earlier today that she did not make any financial demands of BU or bring up the naming of the court or location of the arena.

"It's just not true," she said. "I love that place." — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) April 25, 2021

Huge loss for the Big 12. Greatest coach in Baylor history leaves for LSU. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) April 25, 2021