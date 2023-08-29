Stunned Patriots Twitter reacts to QB Bailey Zappe being cut

There was always the possibility of a Bill Belichick surprise, but not even New England Patriots fans could prepare themselves for the shocking roster news that dropped on Tuesday.

Second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe, who turned into a fan-favorite when stepping in for an injured Mac Jones last season, was released by the team.

Zappe served as Jones’ top backup on the roster, and that was expected to remain the case throughout the 2023 season. But the Patriots are seemingly going in a completely different direction considering they also released rookie Malik Cunningham and veteran Trace McSorley.

Jones is currently the only quarterback on their roster.

Of course, that left Patriots Twitter with plenty to debate about in the aftermath of one of the most shocking headlines regarding the 53-man roster deadline. Here’s what people were saying after the move.

Wildest part is he should be the one riding the bench for sure. Waiving Bailey Zappe is absurd considering I think he did more with his opportunities than Mac Jones. Coulda been another Drew Bledsoe – Tom Brady situation but at a way more mediocre level — EAFNE_Hoss (@EAFNE_Hoss) August 29, 2023

No QB2? Mac Jones the lone man? I'm guessing the large number of OL that need to be on the roster is forcing some hard decisions… but this is a gamble trying to get both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham through waivers. It does say something that they were willing. #Patriots — Pats Stats (@ThePatsStats) August 29, 2023

They waived Bailey Zappe who outplayed Mac Jones last year. pic.twitter.com/pQbklgds0Q — Aces (@NealAces9915) August 29, 2023

Bailey zappe looked nice when he played. Confused by that one in New England.who’s backing up mac jones — DeAngelo Ilion (@franchisechild) August 29, 2023

Putting Bailey Zappe on waivers is a move can never be defended and a stain that will never be erased. — Jonathan Vankin (@jonvankin) August 29, 2023

Bailey Zappe literally was worse than Cunningham — The GM 🇨🇻 (@hibsidnolic) August 29, 2023

What are the patriots doing? Cutting Malik Cunningham and Bailey Zappe makes no sense unless they're making a move for a QB… — JC (@xJC2Kx) August 29, 2023

We let go of Bailey Zappe, and Cunningham

But Myles Bryant remains😒 — TenShotz (@iWearLevys) August 29, 2023

A major surprise to see Bailey Zappe get cut, a solid rookie season with a few Patriots fans considering him as a replacement for Mac Jones following some poor performances last season. Now Bailey needs to find a new home. #ForeverNE — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) August 29, 2023

Wow, I never expected the pats to cut Bailey Zappe — Stan of Pat Patriot (@lonzo_69) August 29, 2023

To cut Bailey Zappe is ridiculous. Last season Zappe started 2 games and appeared in 4. He went 2-0 as a starter with mediocre stats. However the Patriots spent a FOURTH round pick on him and now Zappe is entering just his SECOND season in the NFL and you cut him already! Pt.1 — Justin Theriault (@justinther14) August 29, 2023

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is very NUTS!! Why? Because he waived THREE QBs: Bailey Zappe

Milak Cunningham

Trace McSorley He loves keeping the starting QB, Mac Jones! ONLY QB!!! *Runs around screaming* *Bangs my head against the wall* — ❤️🏳️‍🌈 Lovable & Huggable BradHound 🏳️‍🌈❤️ (@BradHound) August 29, 2023

Nick Folk – traded : WHO IS OUR KICKER Bailey Zappe – Released : ok good bye QB 2 Malik Cunningham – Waived : Omg QB 2 oh wait WE HAVE NO BACK UP QUARTER BACK NOW 🫠 — Hannah (@babybergy37) August 29, 2023

Bailey Zappe was BAD pretty much all summer… — Tyquan Thornton Truther (@BlackGuyfromGA) August 29, 2023

The Bailey Zappe train has left the station 🚂 #ForeverNE — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) August 29, 2023

Bailey Zappe is no longer a Patriot pic.twitter.com/9TYiqUbwQy — JLay (@PatsJLay) August 29, 2023

I thought Bailey zappe would get traded as maybe the patriots want mac jones to play the whole season without the pressure of being beat by zappe but cutting zappe and Malik is a shocker — J.A.C (@JAC_YT01) August 29, 2023

Mac Jones watching the New England Patriots cut Bailey Zappe. pic.twitter.com/HreGUnKW4E — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) August 29, 2023

The Patriots released CBS Trace McSorely, Bailey Zappe…AND Malik Cunningham? So #foreverne is keeping…one…quarterback? pic.twitter.com/enkTTAjj4v — DownfieldRead (@DownfieldRead) August 29, 2023

Absolute insanity to have only one quarterback. (They cut the actual back up guy on Monday)

Wherever Bailey Zappe goes I’ll be rooting for him because he’s awesome

Mac Jones hasn’t been consistent at all. He’s not someone to build a team around imho https://t.co/2dzV4Iehwz — Clarissa (@fluffykittensox) August 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire