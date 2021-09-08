Stultz collects first college medal

Sep. 8—LEXINGTON — Transylvania sophomore Drew Stultz shot a three-round 10-under-par 206 to claim medalist honors in the Transylvania Fall Invitational on Sunday.

The victory was the first in the collegiate career of the Greenup County product.

The tournament at the University Club of Kentucky included two rounds on Saturday and one on Sunday. Stultz compiled a 71 in Saturday's first round and a 69 in the second 18 holes, then carded a 6-under-par 66 on Sunday.

Stultz finished first in a field of 102 golfers.