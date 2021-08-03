Stuff standing out about 49ers training camp

The 49ers on Monday finished up the unpadded portion of their training camp, which offers a good point to take a step back and sift through what happened in the first five practices.

Based on reports and insights from media on site, we compiled some of the top story lines and things that’ve stood out as potentially relevant as the club pulls the pads on and begins their long trek back toward the postseason.

QB battle playing out predictably

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

There’s still no quarterback battle between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, but early returns on the No. 3 overall pick make it hard to believe he won’t be in the mix by the time the preseason wraps up. Lance is standing out as the more physically gifted of the pair even while taking his rookie lumps. Shanahan has to be more cautious though as he tries to navigate the potentially hazardous two-quarterback situation. Don’t expect him to concede any time soon that Lance has earned a place among the starting group.

Injury caution

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The 49ers need to stay healthy. That’s why it doesn’t come across as a shock that they’re proceeding with extreme caution with their injury situation. Nick Bosa, Jalen Hurd and George Kittle have all gotten maintenance days. Other players have been sidelined for a day with minor ailments. Bosa and Hurd haven’t even gotten back into team drills as they return from injuries that left them both out for virtually all of last season. The maintenance days and caution could become even more pronounced once pads are on and hitting starts. Lost practice reps matter far less for San Francisco than having a healthy roster Week 1.

Brandon Aiyuk

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Aiyuk’s name has come up a ton from reports on practice, and he’s shown up making circus catches in a ton of the team’s videos on social media. He finished last year on track to be the team’s top WR this year, and there’s nothing early in camp that points to him falling off in Year 2 the way some other 49ers receivers have after a strong first season.

Raheem Mostert is NOT injured

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

There was some confusion with Mostert when he came out for practice in a knee brace. Shanahan also noted they’d be taking it easy with the veteran running back and getting reps for some of the other RBs. Mostert was simply easing his way into camp and working on maintaining his health while entering his sixth NFL season at Age 29. He confirmed as much on Twitter. Mostert is a key piece of the 49ers’ rushing attack. He’s averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry over the last three years and gives an explosive dynamic to San Francisco’s offense that they don’t have anywhere else on the RB depth chart. The quarterback position is important, but ensuring Mostert is fresh for a full 18-week season is imperative as well.

