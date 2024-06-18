Study ranks Denver Broncos’ touchdown song among best in the NFL

(DENVER) — The Denver Broncos are ranked in the top 10 for best NFL touchdown songs, according to a new study.

Courtland Sutton #14 celebrates a touchdown with Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The Broncos’ touchdown song, “The Whip” by Locksley took third on the list, outranked only by the Los Angeles Rams with “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at number two, and the New Orleans Saints took first with “When The Saints Go Rolling In” by Fats Domino.

The study released by sports betting experts, JustGamblers, analyzed data from Spotify and looked at the “danceability, energy, loudness, and valence (how happy or sad a song is) to determine which NFL touchdown is the best.”

“The Whip” by Locksley scored the following rankings:

The song ranked a total of 68.76 out of 100

Danceability: 4.2 out of 10

Energy: 9.38 out of 10

Loudness: 7.59 out of 10

Valence: 6.33 out of 10

Check out the top 10 below:

“Across various genres and styles, touchdown songs have proven to be a significant aspect of fan engagement, team identity, and the overall game-day experience,” wrote a spokesperson for JustGamblers. “These findings highlight the diverse preferences among both teams and fans and the unique emotional connections formed through music in the football context.”

