Study: Majority of German fans prefer to watch Euro 2024 at home

Germany fans celebrate as they watch the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Kennedy's Bar. Tobias Hase/dpa

Over 70% of German football fans prefer to watch the Euro 2024 games at home, according to a study from the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart published on Monday.

The study found that public viewings are not very popular among the fans, and only 20% of the respondents said they would like to watch the matches at public events.

Some 20% of those surveyed are not planning to attend a public viewing due to the fear of terrorism, while 34% mentioned "too many people" as a reason.

Instead, many fans plan to organize private viewing parties with friends and acquaintances or visit bars and pubs.

Fans also consider the prices of match tickets too high. Only prices for group stage games, between €30 ($32.21) and €400, were considered reasonable by the majority.

Just 14% of the respondents said they applied to get a ticket via the Euro 2024 website, and less than half of those managed to get one.

According to the study, around a tenth of respondents are still looking for tickets - and are not afraid of looking for offers on the black market.

Two thirds of those surveyed would spend more than €180 for the Germany national team games, while 28% would resort to the black market for games involving other teams.

According to the university, the study surveyed 1,000 people on the topics of sporting expectations, sponsorship and sports marketing, media impact and the social effects of the tournament.