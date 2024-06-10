Study finds Seattle Seahawks' Blitz is NFL's most forgettable mascot

A new study revealed the most memorable and most forgettable mascots in the world, and it appears that American sports fans are having a hard time remembering Blitz the Seahawk.

With National Mascot Day approaching on June 17, the sports betting site OLBG.com created a minute-and-a-half-long quiz, allowing people across the U.S. to guess the mascots' names from pictures. Utilizing results from the quiz website Sporcle, OLBG analyzed mascots across the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and the Premier League.

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the NFL

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: Blitz the mascot of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on the field during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

According to OLBG’s study, Blitz the Seahawk is the most forgotten mascot in the NFL. While the 12th man is famous in Seattle, only 45% of the people quizzed managed to name the Seahawk.

Out of 32 teams in the NFL, the most memorable mascot was Raider Rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders with 88% of quiz takers naming the mascot correctly.

Here are the NFL’s most forgettable mascots:

Blitz the Seahawk, 44.9% of people quizzed remembered him

Chomps with the Cleveland Browns, 47.7%

Who Dey with the Cincinnati Bengals, 48.1%

Miles with the Denver Broncos, 51%

T-Rac with the Tennessee Titans, 51.2%

Here are the NFL's most memorable mascots:

Raider Rusher with the Las Vegas Raiders, 88%

Boltman with the Los Angeles Chargers, 87.5%

Big Red with the Arizona Cardinals, 87.2%

Billy Buffalo with the Buffalo Bills, 86.8%

Pat the Patriot with the New England Patriots, 86.5%

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the MLB

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 05: The Seattle Mariners mascot "Moose" poses in a City Connect jersey before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to OLBG's study, the Kansas City Royals' Sluggerrr is Major League Baseball's most forgotten mascot, with only 38% of quizzes remembering him.

While Pittsburgh's Pirate Parrot takes the cake for most memorable MLB mascot with 91.5% of quiz takers answering correctly, Seattle's Mariner Moose ranked closely behind in the No. 2 spot.

Here are the MLB's most forgettable mascots:

Sluggerrr with the Kansas City Royals, 38%

Clark with the Chicago Cubs, 51.7%

Ace with the Toronto Blue Jays, 52.8%

Dinger with the Colorado Rockies, 53.8%

Gapper with the Cincinnati Reds, 54.4%

Here are the MLB's most memorable mascots:

Pirate Parrot with the Pittsburgh Pirates, 91.5%

Mariner Moose with the Seattle Mariners, 90.6%

The Oriole Bird with the Baltimore Orioles, 90.3%

Billy the Marlin with the Miami Marlins, 89.9%

T.C. Bear with the Minnesota Twins, 89.3%

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the NHL

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Buoy, the Seattle Kraken mascot, celebrates a win against the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena on November 23, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to OLBG's study, the most forgettable NHL mascot is Nordy with the Minnesota Wild. Only 41.9% of people who took the quiz were able to remember who he was.

Though the Seattle Kraken is a fairly new team in the NHL, it looks like Buoy has made a big splash, ranking in the top eight for most memorable mascots in the league.

Here are the NHL's most forgettable mascots:

Nordy with the Minnesota Wild, 41.9%

Spartacat with the Ottawa Senators, 43.4%

Louie with the St. Louis Blues, 46%

Blades with the Boston Bruins, 50.6%

Winger with the Washington Capitols, 52.2%

Here are the NHL's most memorable mascots:

Al the Octopus with the Detroit Red Wings, 91.5%

N.J. Devil with the New Jersey Devils, 91.4%

Mick E. Moose with the Winnipeg Jets, 88.4%

S.J. Sharkie with the San Jose Sharks, 87.6%

Pucky the Whale with the Hartford Whalers, 82.2%

Sparky the Dragon with the New York Islanders, 82%

Sabretooth with the Buffalo Sabres, 77.2%

Buoy with the Seattle Kraken, 76.2%

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the NBA

A view of the Indiana Pacers logo on their uniform during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

According to OLBG's study, Boomer with the Indiana Pacers is the NBA's most forgettable mascot with only 44.1% of quiz takers naming him correctly. Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls leads the NBA as the league's most memorable mascot with 91.9% of people guessing correctly.

Even though Seattle has not had an NBA team since 2008, Squatch with the Seattle Supersonics still made it in the top 20 most memorable NBA mascots.

Here are the NBA's most forgettable mascots:

Boomer with the Indiana Pacers, 44.1%

Hooper with the Detroit Pistons, 50%

Champ with the Dallas Mavericks, 51.9%

Rufus D. Lynx with the Charlotte Bobcats, 52.5%

Franklin with the Philadelphia 76ers, 53.8%

Benny the Bull with the Chicago Bulls, 91.9%

The Raptor with the Toronto Raptors, 90.5%

Hugo the Hornet with the Charlotte Hornets, 90.4%

Lucky the Leprechaun with the Boston Celtics, 90.2%

Go the Gorilla with the Phoenix Suns, 89.9%

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the Premiere League

For international soccer fans, it appears Chirpy the Cockerel with the Tottenham Hotspurs is the Premiere League's most forgotten mascot, with only 62.2% of quiz takers naming him correctly. The most memorable mascot is Cyril the Swan with Swansea City.

Here are the Premiere League's most forgettable mascots:

Chirpy the Cockerel with Tottenham Hotspur, 62.2%

Hercules with Aston Villa, 68.4%

Sammy Saint with Southampton, 72.2%

Baggie Bird with West Bromwich Albion, 73%

Monty the Magpie with Newcastle United, 74.1%

Here are the Premiere League's most memorable mascots:

Cyril the Swan with Swansea City, 92.1%

Herbie the Hammer with West Ham United, 89.9%

Filbert Fox with Leicester City, 88.7%

Stamford the Lion with Chelsea, 88.7%

Gunnersaurus Rex with Arsenal, 87.8%

Here are the most forgettable and most memorable mascots in the world

Out of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and Premiere League, Sluggerrr, the mascot for MLB's Kansas City Royals, is the most forgettable mascot in the world. Cyril the Swan, the mascot for the Premiere League's Swansea City, is the most memorable mascot, according to OLBG's study.

Blitz the Seahawk ranked as the fifth most forgettable mascot across all five sports.

Here are the most forgettable mascots in the world:

Sluggerrr with the Kansas City Royals (MLB), 38%

Nordy with the Minnesota Wild (NHL), 41.9%

Spartacat with the Ottawa Senators (NHL), 43.4%

Boomer with the Indiana Pacers (NBA), 44.14%

Blitz with the Seattle Seahawks (NFL), 44.9%

Here are the most memorable mascots in the world:

Cyril the Swan with Swansea City (Premiere League), 92.1%

Benny the Bull with the Chicago Bulls (NBA), 91.9%

Pirate Parrot with the Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB), 91.5%

Al the Octopus with the Detroit Red Wings (NHL), 91.5%

N.J. Devil with the New Jersey Devils (NHL), 91.4%

