All studs, no duds in Cardinals’ win over Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals surprised everyone on Sunday with a 35-31 victory on the road over the Philadelphia Eagles. They did it behind a strong offensive performance.

While defensively, they came up with a couple of stops, but the story was how they dominated the game offensively.

This week, there were not studs and duds. They were all studs. These players stood out in their performance.

RB James Conner

QB Kyler Murray

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Murray threw three touchdown passes for the first time this season. He completed 25-of-31 passes for 232 yards. He was also picked off. But all three touchdown passes came in the second half and he only had one incompletion after halftime. He led the Cardinals on a fourth-quarter game-winning drive.

WR Greg Dortch

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks with virtually no receiver production, the Cardinals got a solid game from Dortch. He caught seven passes for 82 yards. One catch was a fantastic diving grab for a first down and he also had 36-yard catch.

RB Michael Carter

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner wasn’t the only running back to have a big game. Carter also was fantastic.

He rushed for 61 yards on only six carries. That included three runs of more than 10 yards. He also had a touchdown catch.

More Cardinals, NFL coverage

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=2678]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire