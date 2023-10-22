Studs in the mud: Bacon football throttles Montville

Oct. 21—COLCHESTER — Among the more repetitive (and uplifting) storylines that sports deliver is the concept of redemption. And oh, there was plenty of that Saturday at Bacon Academy, both for individuals and the football team.

It's just that stories of redemption and salvation are rarely told in the mud.

But, yes, the Bobcats, on a playing surface that looked as though it had been smeared with chocolate frosting, throttled Montville 61-0 to celebrate Senior Day and a renewal with a .500 record.

The Bobcats are 3-3 now, a program that won a game last year in coach Bill Chaffin's first season that snapped a winless streak of more than 1,000 calendar days.

"This is every day for us," Chaffin said of the muddy conditions. "Literally. Go to right field on the baseball field and see where we practice. What this field looks like right now is exactly how it looked (Friday)."

Bacon senior Jace King, who doubles as the team's kicker, missed two field goal opportunities in last week's 10-7 loss to Windham. It took King one play to do the redemption thing.

He caught the opening kickoff — a feat in itself — and ran 80 yards for a score, holding on to the ball with two hands the whole time. And then as King lined up for the extra point, he caught an errant snap and ran for the two-point conversion.

"I wasn't even planning on catching it," King said. "Coach said 'ball possession first.' Yes, it feels good after last week and to get revenge on Montville. We lost a tough one to them last year."

Chaffin called King's return "a preview of what was to come in the game."

Yet not even the most ardent Bacon optimist could have predicted this. No snap in the game came in Bacon territory.

Meanwhile, Avatar Disher's interception set up Brady Gould's touchdown run to make it 16-0. Julian Rodegher's score made it 24-0, thanks to one of Montville's six turnovers. Ed Gignac (two) and Skip Coogan (fumble recovery in the end zone) highlighted the rest of the game for the Bobcats, who forced running time in the second half.

"I wouldn't say there has been redemption for us this year," Chaffin said. "I think that was last year, given all the program had to overcome. This is about the kids and the work they put in."

