Studs and duds from Wisconsin’s victory over Eastern Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business at Camp Randall Stadium last night as they defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-7.

Aside from turning the ball over on downs in the red zone on their first offensive possession, the team played a complete game on both sides of the football.

After what we saw in Week 1 vs. Penn State, last night was a welcome sight. The team ran the ball extremely well, Graham Mertz played solid, the offensive line had no trouble with the Eastern Michigan front and Jim Leonhard’s defense delivered another shutout (yes, I’m counting it as a shutout).

Five takeaways from Wisconsin's 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan

Here are the studs and duds from Wisconsin’s Week 2 victory:

STUD: Chez Mellusi

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It's time to show love to the Badger backfield. As I noted in my five takeaways from the contest, there wasn't much we can take away from the Badgers taking care of business against an inferior opponent. The one big thing we can take away? Wisconsin has real talent in the backfield. The first highlight is Chez Mellusi, who yet again looked like a No. 1 back when he was on the field. He finished the contest with a 20-146-1TD stat line, becoming the first Wisconsin running back since Corey Clement to debut with two straight 100-yard efforts. https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1436832147986395142

STUD: Isaac Guerendo

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes with the fooball during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Spotlight No. 2? Isaac Guerendo. While he only carried the ball four times, we saw a glimpse of Guerendo's home-run potential when he took a handoff 82 yards to the house. And he did it in an absolute blur. https://twitter.com/WisconsinOnBTN/status/1436850996487933953 Jalen Berger and Mellusi figure to be the primary carriers of the football moving forward. Guerendo, though, does provide the 'boom' potential needed in a third back and will play an integral role in the backfield all season.

STUD: The rest of the backfield

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you've heard this before: Jalen Berger finished last night's contest with 15 carries. Workload aside, he looked really good in his first action of the season. While there was no big run, Berger's cuts looked smooth, he was decisive and, overall, he looked like the impressive running back we saw last season. Moving forward, Wisconsin is set with their main backfield cogs. But there's one other player to spotlight here: true freshman Braelon Allen. Allen came in late in the game and carried the ball 7 times for 30 yards and 1 touchdown. Though he had never touched a college football field prior to last night, Allen looked like a guy that could carry the ball 20 times and effectively run the football. For a guy that young, that's a great sign moving forward. The Badger backfield as a whole is something to be excited about moving forward.

DUD: Chase Wolf (kind of)

Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 34-7. Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Honestly, I had to choose one dud here and Chase Wolf was the closest I could find. Eastern Michigan scored their only points of the night on a 98-yard pick-six off Wolf. I will say, though, that he made some impressive throws before the mistake. In a contest that didn't include much bad, aside from Eastern Michigan DE Turan Rush's after-the-play antics, Wolf is the closest we could get to a true dud.

STUD: The defensive front

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Eastern Michigan offensive line didn't present much of a challenge. But the Wisconsin front continued their absolute dominance to start the season. The Eagles finished with 3 total first downs, only 16 rushing yards and 0.9 yards-per-carry. Matt Henningsen got on the stat sheet with an impressive sack, Keeanu Benton continued his stellar start to the year and the outside linebackers (I'm including them in the defensive front for this observation) continued to pressure the quarterback. Yea, the secondary played a stellar football game. But the biggest positive to start the year on that side of the ball has been the guys on the line of scrimmage.

