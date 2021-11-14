Studs and Duds, Week 10: Too many Saints slump vs. Titans

Too many New Orleans Saints players slumped against the Tennessee Titans, resulting in enough negative plays to lose another winnable game. Let’s get into the Week 10 Studs and Duds:

STUD | DE Marcus Davenport

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked as New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) pushes Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (71) into Tannehill in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Davenport was the only player consistently making an impact up front for the Saints defense, and he left the game with both of their two sacks to his credit. He had Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan in a bad, bad place for most of the afternoon and took advantage of Lewan’s backup going in while he had an injury looked at on the sidelines. He’s developed into a really effective player for New Orleans.

DUD | TE Adam Trautman

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Trautman may have caught 5 of his 6 targets but he only gained 32 yards on them, and he was also at fault on a couple of big errors — including a false start on the game’s penultimate two-point conversion attempt. He’s been a liability for the Saints in too many situations this year and those problems came to a head in Tennessee.

STUD | WR Deonte Harris

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) keeps Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) at arms length during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Saints 2558

Story continues

He may have lost a fumble on the opening kickoff return of the second half, but Harris was by far the best receiver the Saints had in this game. And he still returned five kickoffs for 110 yards and consistently forced Tennessee to punt into unfavorable field position to keep the ball out of his hands. Harris totaled 84 receiving yards on 3-of-4 targets. He’s a good player but he’d be better if the Saints weren’t asking him to be their No. 1 option in so many situations.

DUD | CB Marshon Lattimore

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) picks up a first down under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Saints 2006

Lattimore led the team with six tackles, which is rarely a good sign for a cornerback. It looked like he was asleep at the wheel against Marcus Johnson, an overlooked Titans backup pushed into a prominent role because of injuries, who more than doubled his production this year in one game. It’s just really disappointing to see from Lattimore who looked to have turned a corner earlier this season. He’s fallen back into too many bad habits.

STUD | RB Mark Ingram

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Ingram turned in a vintage performance with 108 yards from scrimmage, doing his damage both as a runner (47 rushing yards on 14 carries) and a receiver (catching 4 of 7 passes for 61 receiving yards). He made his best effort in filling in for Alvin Kamara behind a patchwork offensive line. Ingram also chipped in some clutch snaps in pass protection.

DUD | K Brian Johnson

New Orleans Saints kicker Brian Johnson (6) watches as he misses his second extra point of the game in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Johnson missed both of his extra-point attempts and didn’t connect on any kicks at all until there were five and a half minutes left in the game. He’s struggled often enough in enough different situations for the Saints so far to warrant free agent tryouts in the days ahead. They can’t remain complacent and trust that he’ll just suddenly turn a corner.

1

1