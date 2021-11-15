Studs and Duds from Washington’s 29-19 win vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team played their most impressive game of the season on Sunday, coming away with a 29-19 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a complete performance from all three of Washington’s units. It took a nearly perfect game from Washington to defeat the Bucs — and that’s precisely what happened.

Unfortunately for Washington, it was hit by injuries in the loss. Defensive end Chase Young left in the second quarter with a knee injury. The initial fear is that it’s a season-ending ACL injury. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was also lost for the game with an injury.

Despite those injuries, Washington still managed to take down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It is difficult to name only a few players who led Washington to a win this week, but we’ll take our best shot.

Here are the studs — no duds this week — from Washington’s Week 10 upset of the Buccaneers.

Stud: QB Taylor Heinicke

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates a touchdown by running back Antonio Gibson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Taylor Heinicke outplayed Tom Brady in Sunday’s win. Yes, you read that correctly. Heinicke took care of the football, and among his six incompletions, two were drops. Heinicke did have some luck on his worst throw, as it went through the hands of a Tampa Bay defender into the waiting arms of wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

One play from Heinicke I liked was a throwaway. He was pressured, rolled to his right, and instead of forcing the ball, he simply threw it away. That’s growth. Heinicke completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and managed the offense perfectly.

Stud: RB Antonio Gibson

Story continues

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This was Antonio Gibson’s best game of the season. Don’t just look at the stat sheet. Watch the final drive. His numbers say he rushed 24 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball nine times on the final drive and caught one pass when Heinicke was blitzed. He ran with power and was decisive. He also caught two critical passes and had an impressive blitz pickup. Gibson finally looked healthy.

Stud: WR Terry McLaurin

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin is a star. You already know this. His numbers weren’t overly impressive, as he caught six passes for 59 yards. But every catch in this game from McLaurin mattered. Look no further than this one, which showed his ridiculous toughness.

TERRY TOUGHER THAN A TWO-DOLLAR STEAK 📺 » FOX | #TBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/YIFbRLlC3z — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2021

This was on a third down nonetheless. Washington would score a touchdown a few plays later and win the game.

Stud: WR DeAndre Carter

Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dee Delaney (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DeAndre Carter has become an integral part of Washington’s offense. He caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. It was his second straight game with a receiving touchdown. He is what Washington fans thought it was getting in Curtis Samuel this season. Carter is a keeper.

Stud: Offensive line

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington allowed five sacks and averaged less than three yards per attempt. So why is the offensive line in the stud column? Watch the game.

Washington’s offensive line controlled the game, especially on the final drive. When Washington needed a yard, the offensive line did its job, and Gibson found the hole. Considering Washington’s offensive line was without two starters, its performance was even more impressive.

Stud: DT Jonathan Allen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Again, ignore the stats. How many times did Allen blow things up in the Tampa Bay backfield? He was credited with two tackles and one hit to the quarterback. His impact on Sunday’s game was immeasurable.

Stud: S Kam Curl

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) and Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) celebrate while leaving the field after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t to diminish any other Washington defender’s contributions, but safety Kam Curl had himself a game. In recent weeks, as he plays most of the defensive snaps, Curl is showing the promise that had Washington fans excited last season. Curl’s hit early in the game directly led to an interception. He also led Washington in tackles.

Stud: K Joey Slye

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team kicker Joey Slye (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Slye connected all on all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone point-after attempts. Washington coaches, players, and fans didn’t have to hold their collective breaths when Slye entered the game. This isn’t to say Slye is the answer. We don’t know. We need to see a more extensive body of work, but Sunday was an excellent start.

Stud: Coaching staff

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera talks with side judge Walt Coleman IV (87) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was a great day for Washington’s coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner called a perfect game, never giving up on the run when it appeared at times as he should have. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s group, continues to improve. And, for head coach Ron Rivera, who went for it on fourth down on that 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line to win the game. That took guts. He could’ve gone for the easy three points and the seven-point lead. Instead, he WON the game.

1

1