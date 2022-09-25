Studs and Duds from Vikings 28-24 week 3 win over Lions

The Minnesota Vikings figured out how to win a game in which they didn’t play very well. The final score was 28-24 over the Detroit Lions and coming out of the game, it feels like the Vikings stole it from the Lions.

Throughout the game, there were players on both sides that played both well and poorly. Take a look at our studs and duds from Sunday’s clash with the Lions

Stud and Dud: Kirk Cousins

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (left) and guard Ed Ingram (67) react after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins is a weird one to quantify. Going 24-for-41 for 260 yards and two touchdowns doesn’t tell the whole story. For long stretches of the game, Cousins had a lot of struggles.

He wasn’t seeing the field well nor making confident decisions. The pressure was forcing Cousins into rushed decisions and he wasn’t checking to his hot routes. It was like that for most of the game, although he had some stretches where he was very effective and made great decisions.

The final drive completely redeemed Cousins. In only three plays, he drove the Vikings down 58 yards and threw the game-winning 28-yard touchdown to K.J. Osborn with just 45 seconds remaining to seal the victory. That has been something that we haven’t seen very often from Cousins and it was nice to see him and O’Connell figure out a way to win the game.

Dud: Greg Joseph

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

After playing really well in the preseason and the first two weeks, Joseph had his worst game of the season. He missed both of his field goals on the day. Yes they were from 56 yards but he has been making those kicks, including nailing one in this building from that same 56 yard distance.

Stud: Adam Thielen

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings hadn’t been utilizing Thielen much at all. He had seven catches for 88 yards over the first two weeks despite getting open consistently in the first two weeks. The Vikings got Thielen involved consistently with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also forced multiple penalties on the Lions defense that extended drives. It was especially vital for Thielen to step up since Justin Jefferson had an off game.

Dud: Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mjs Packers11 3 Jpg Packers11

Jeff Okudah did a great job on Jefferson all day. Holding him to just three receptions for 14 yards, Jefferson was mostly a non-factor on the afternoon. He also had three drops on the day which limited his opportunities. Man coverage over the last two games has really stifled Jefferson and it will be worth looking at moving forward.

Stud: K.J. Osborn

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Just like Thielen was utilized better than he had been in the first two games, Osborn was at his best when it mattered the most. He got wide open on former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route in catching the game-winning touchdown.

He also got wide open on a wheel route that Cousins just missed due to pressure being in his face. Osborn’s emergence is a huge development for the Vikings.

Dud: Chandon Sullivan

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sullivan was signed to give the Vikings some stability in the slot. Unfortunately, he got cooked somewhat consistently. The biggest lowlight for Sullivan was in the first quarter. On a fourth-and-5, Sullivan was in charge of covering Amon-Ra St. Brown and he got beaten easily on a crossing route that St. Brown took down to the two yard line. The Lions scored on that play but it was that kind of day for Sullivan.

Stud: Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221607djpb

Kendricks was great on Sunday afternoon. He was all over the field in stopping both the run and the pass. With 11 tackles and two passes defended, the proof was in the pudding. He was also excellent in coverage on the final drive, including knocking down a pass on an out route that prevented the Lions from getting some extra yards.

