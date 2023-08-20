Studs and duds in Vikings 24-16 loss vs. Titans

The Minnesota Vikings played an inconsistent game in a 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

From the jump, the offense looked good, but they kept misfiring. It was all little things, like dropped passes and missed blocks, but they still drove down to score three field goals in the first half.

Once the third team went in on defense, the Titans went wild with 17 consecutive points and ended up with 7.0 yards per carry and 281 rushing yards.

Over the course of the game, here are the studs and duds from Saturday night’s game.

Stud: Special teams weapon NaJee Thompson

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After last week, this shouldn’t be new information. NaJee Thompson had a great game on special teams. He was the first down the field making a tackle right at the catch point on a punt and downing the ball inside the two. He did it again, lighting up the punt returner with great timing. These performances will earn you a roster spot.

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

After a really good start to training camp and a solid game against the Seahawks, Oli Udoh struggled mightily against the Titans. He was getting beat on the outside and inside consistently. His form was rough, as Udoh was lunging at defenders and getting off balance. Not a great showing but he isn’t in danger of not making the team.

Stud: WR Trishton Jackson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

While Trishton Jackson only caught two passes for 10 yards on four targets, it was the little things that stood out. He was consistently the focal point of the passing game in the first half and was getting open. Unfortunately, he wasn’t getting accurate passes thrown his way. Jackson is firmly in contention to earn a roster spot.

Dud: G Alan Ali

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Going into training camp, I thought Alan Ali had a chance to make the team. He played a lot with both SMU and TCU in college with center and guard versatility. Over two preseason games, Ali might not be a guy you can roster. He is getting steamrolled consistently and that is not something that you can have as a backup.

Stud: K Greg Joseph

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph essentially won the kicker job earlier this week when the Vikings waived Jack Podlesny. He has rewarded them so far with great kicks against the Titans from 45, 33 and 26 all in the first half. Consistency has been the biggest issue for Joseph but he has figured it out thus far.

Dud: NT Calvin Avery

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Nose tackle is a pivotal position in a 3-4 defense and Calvin Avery looked good at Illinois. With the position being undervalued in the NFL draft, there might be something there. Unfortunately, it hasn’t translated to the NFL. He has gotten blown up consistently, including getting blocked 10 yards upfield away from the play. That is something you never want to see.

Stud: RB Aaron Dykes

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Dykes was signed this week to add some depth at the running back position with Kene Nwangwu still hurt. He started off the game with a 38 yard return and once he got carries, Dykes took advantage displaying good vision and explosiveness through the hole. It’s too early to know if there is something there with Dykes, but he’s off to a good start.

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire