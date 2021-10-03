Studs and Duds from Texas’ Week 5 win over TCU

Texas was able to beat TCU and end what would have been a three game win streak for the Horned Frogs.

While it was not the prettiest game for either team due to numerous penalties, turnovers, and missed throws, the Longhorns finally were able to conquer their demons from Dallas and beat TCU 32-27.

Texas’ game plan was simple today, put the ball in the hands of running back Bijan Robinson and let him go to work. He accounted for a career high in carries, and was a constant thorn in the side of the TCU defense who was having their way when it came to controlling the passing game.

The Longhorns were finally on the other side of an ugly win, as it seemed during the Tom Herman era, this game would have been a guaranteed loss.

Texas was able to overcome TCU’s Zach Evans, who was outdueled by Robinson, but more importantly they were able to overcome four drives that saw them leave TCU’s red zone with a field goal rather than a touchdown.

While some players stood out for the Longhorns, others did not perform as well as we have been accustomed to, which means it is time to pinpoint who were the studs and duds in the victory of TCU.

Dud: Xavier Worthy

After combing for 11 catches for 171 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games, freshman standout Xavier Worthy solidified himself as the team’s best wide receiver. However, Worthy looked like a freshman today in a sense that he was not the star we have been watching flourish and burn defenders. He was responsible for a handful of crucially timed drops with some ending the team’s current drive.

Worthy only logged one catch for seven yards, and was a non-factor all game, which is likely just due to the defensive back play from TCU. It is more than likely a fluke, but still dud worthy.

Dud: Discipline

While this game likely had a few missed or unnecessary calls made by the refs, the Longhorns were back to to their undisciplined ways today. They had a season high 97 yards in penalties, and while some like the Anthony Cook late hit on TCU quarterback Max Duggan could have gone uncalled, the team celebrating in the end zone after fumble recoveries, or false starts in the red zone are mental mistakes that could have been prevented.

Steve Sarkisian expressed after the game how displeased he was with the celebrations, and that it would be addressed, which should be refreshing for Longhorn fans. Poorly timed penalties were the causes of multiple losses in the past few seasons, and Texas had reverted back to their Herman era ways today.

Dud: Casey Thompson

Casey Thompson finally looked human today, as he was very timid in the frequently collapsing pocket, and was very inaccurate. While there were drops by the receivers, there were multiple missed throws deep, and times where he held the ball too long leading to a sack. The worst mistake of all had to be the interception he threw into triple coverage. With Texas looking to add to their lead before halftime, Thompson was looking for Worthy and clearly was going to throw it to him regardless of the coverage or not.

After having a 78% completion percentage through the first few games, Thompson only hit on 54% of his passes and had a season low QBR of 55.7, which will surely hurt his nation leading rating. Thompson for the first time in his career did not look decisive in the pocket, and he and the offense were unable to capitalize on multiple red zone chances. TCU’s defense was dialing up a ton of pressure, and making him process his reads quicker than expected. Thompson needs to have a goldfish-like memory in order to be ready for Oklahoma next week.

Stud: Anthony Cook

Anthony Cook was the best defensive player on the field today, as he was making plays all over. He accounted for eight tackles, two of which were for a loss. Cook also leveled TCU’s Duggan for a sack causing a fumble, which he also recovered.

Cook was responsible for multiple chase down tackles that had he not made them, the Horned Frogs would have taken it the distance. Sarkisian complimented Cook postgame, highlighting how consistent he has been, and how much he has improved. Texas will need his sure tackling next week to contain all of Oklahoma’s weapons.

Stud: Cameron Dicker

After being a frequent dud on the season, Cameron Dicker had a very much needed performance on the day. Dicker entered the game making just 33% of his kicks, and having the fan base questioning if he should be replaced.

His services were very much in need today, as he was called on and made all four of his field goal attempts. He was able to capitalize on the offense’s inability to finish a drive, and he missed just one this game could have ended very differently.

Stud: Bijan Robinson

This should be no surprise to anyone, as Bijan Robinson was single handily willing the Longhorn offense down the field. He had 17 carries for over 100 yards at halftime, and continued his success into the second half. He finished the game with 35 carries for a career high 216 rushing yards, and two touchdowns while also adding two catches for 22 yards.

Robinson’s record performance was able to mask the horrendous passing game, and he likely has Sarkisian and Texas fans everywhere grateful that he is a Longhorn.

