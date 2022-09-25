Studs and duds from Texas’ 37-34 loss to Texas Tech

No. 22 Texas drops to 2-2 on the season after falling to Texas Tech in overtime on Saturday. Red Raider fans stormed the field celebrating the 37-34 electric win.

Second half struggles continue to haunt the Longhorns. Texas took a 24-14 lead into halftime, just to watch it disappear in the fourth quarter.

Missed tackles and untimely penalties kept the Texas defense on the field for what felt like an eternity. Texas Tech ran over 100 total plays and converted six of eight fourth downs.

An overtime fumble by Bijan Robinson proved to be the nail in the coffin for Texas. The Red Raiders capped off the upset victory with a 20-yard field goal to end the game.

Texas looks to rebound next week as they host West Virginia. We have already reached what feels like a must-win game for Steve Sarkisian and company.

Here is a look at the studs and duds from Texas’ loss to Texas Tech.

STUD: WR Jordan Whittington

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

It felt like the only time Texas’ offense got into a rhythm was getting Jordan Whittington the ball. He made multiple nice plays to build the first-half lead but Steve Sarkisian went away from the senior late in the game.

DUD: Pete Kwiatkowski

Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK

Pete Kwiatkowski’s poor defensive approach was met with few adjustments throughout the ballgame. Texas Tech feasted over the middle against this Texas defense all game long. Donovan Smith constantly sat back in the pocket while the Texas pass rush failed to pressure the Tech quarterback.

STUD: DB Jahdae Barron

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few bright spots of the Texas defense was defensive back Jahdae Barron. He picked up nine tackles and two tackles for loss in the effort. Another good game for the reining Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

DUD: Second-half play calling

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas’ offense shut down after going up 31-17 in the third quarter. Constantly playing behind the sticks on early downs, offensive line struggles and not having Xavier Worthy all hindered Texas late.

Story continues

DUD: The offensive line

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The young Texas offensive line did not fare well against the experienced Texas Tech front. Getting pushing in the run game continues to be an issue for this group. Kyle Flood’s unit is facing some growing pains after the impressive showing against Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire