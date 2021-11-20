Studs and duds from Texas’ 31-23 loss to West Virginia

Chandler Mumme
·3 min read
In this article:
The Longhorns will not be going bowling this season after suffering their seventh loss on the season to West Virginia. The loss extends Texas’ losing streak to six consecutive games.

Texas was unable to come back from an early West Virginia 14-0 lead.

After Steve Sarkisian chose to bench quarterback Casey Thompson, Hudson Card gave the Texas offense some life in the second half. His 52-yard bomb to Xavier Worthy made it a 21-17 game.

Unfortunately, the Texas defense was incapable of getting off of the field on third down. The Mountainers converted on third downs of both 18 yards and 15 yards on scoring drives in the second half.

Texas had an opportunity to tie the game down eight points late in the fourth quarter, but Thompson threw a costly interception the play after Card suffered a foot injury.

The difference in the game was third down. The Texas offense was 2-10 on third down while West Virginia was 12-20.

Here are the studs and duds from Texas’ loss to West Virginia:

STUD: Keilan Robinson

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Keilan Robinson showcased his speed today. He got the Texas offense on the board with a 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Alabama transfer ran for 111 yards and one touchdown despite only getting nine carries.

It seemed like good things happened for Texas when Robinson touched the ball. Robinson’s 12.3 yards per carry makes one think with more opportunities the game could have had a different outcome.

DUD: Casey Thompson

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sarkisian said Casey Thompson would play the entirety of the game earlier this week. That did not go as planned as Thompson was benched in favor of Hudson Card at halftime.

Thompson had a chance in the fourth quarter to right his first half woes as he entered for an injured Hudson Card for a crucial fourth down play. Thomspon would overthrow Jordan Whittington right into the hands of the West Virginia defense.

Thompson finished 4/14 for 29 yards and an interception.

STUD: Hudson Card

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Hudson Card was given the nod in the second half of this game and gave Texas a chance to win. Card hit Worthy for a 52-yard touchdown to cut the WVU to 21-17.

He followed that by leading another impressive touchdown drive after the Texas defense failed to get a stop.

Card finished with a respectable 10/16 for 126 yards and one touchdown. The best game for the young quarterback since Week 1 against Louisiana.

DUD: Texas' third down defense

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas was gashed on third downs for the second consecutive week.

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege sat back in the pocket all day before finding open receivers on third and long. West Virginia finished 12-20 on third down.

The combination of the Texas offense not sustaining drives and the defense not getting off the field led to West Virginia holding the ball for a whopping 38 minutes in the game.

STUD: Leddie Brown

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Leddie Brown was a bell cow for the Mountaineer offense today. The Texas defense had no answer for the senior running back.

Brown carried the ball 33 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, wearing down the Texas defense late into the fourth quarter.

Brown inched closer to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as West Virginia improved to 4-0 this season in games where Brown went over 100 yards.

DUD: Texas wide receivers

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

It was a rough day for Texas wide receivers.

Outside of Xavier Worthy, the remaining wideouts were a non-factor. Marcus Washington had one catch for ten yards. No other receiver recorded a catch.

Worthy and Washington both had crucial drops early in the game preventing the Texas offense from gaining any momentum.

Worthy made a nice play later in the game on the 52-yard touchdown pass from Card, but Texas needs more consistent playmaking at the wide receiver position.

