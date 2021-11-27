Studs and duds from Texas’ 22-17 victory over Kansas State

The Longhorns capped off a disappointing season with a 22-17 win over Kansas State. The victory snapped Texas’ longest losing streak since 1956.

Texas finished the season 5-7 and will likely miss their first bowl game since 2016.

It was a bit of a struggle passing the ball for both teams. That did not stop the running backs from having outstanding games.

Roschon Johnson got the scoring going on the Texas opening drive on a nine-yard touchdown run. Kansas State star Deuce Vaughn would answer with a nine-yard touchdown of his own later in the first quarter.

Texas would add another touchdown on a fantastic catch by Cade Brewer over two Wildcat defenders. It took Kansas State one play to take a 14-13 lead as Will Howard ran for a 71-yard score.

The teams would trade field goals the rest of the way as Texas finally found a way to win 22-17.

Here is a look at the studs and duds from Texas’ season finale:

STUD: RB Roschon Johnson

It was the Roschon Johnson show in Austin on Friday. The Junior turned in the best performance of his career tallying 189 yards on 32 touches and a touchdown.

It was apparent from the opening drive Johnson would be the focal point of the offense. He sliced right through the Wildcat defense for the score.

Johnson embodies the leadership and attitude every coach wants in their locker room. Steve Sarkisian said postgame he “would like to have 100 Roschon Johnsons.”

STUD: LB Jaylan Ford

In the absence of starting linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermyer, Jaylan Ford stepped up against the difficult task of slowing slow Decuce Vaughn.

Ford was all over the field totaling seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

The sophomore linebacker has shown flashes at times this year and the looks of someone who could be a standout on the Texas defense for years to come.

STUD: Texas' third and fourth down defense

A redemption game for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and his defense.

The difference in the game was the stingy Texas defense holding Kansas State to 1-9 on third downs and 0-2 on fourth.

The last two Kansas State drives of the game ended in turnovers on downs as the Texas defense held up on fourth and one twice.

A big turnaround from the last two weeks when Kansas and West Virginia combined to pick up 63% of their third downs.

DUD: QB Will Howard

Kansas State was hindered by the loss of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson. Backup Will Howard was largely ineffective outside of his 71-yard run in the second quarter.

It was easy to tell that Kansas State did not trust him through the air. Howard finished 9/13 for only 65 yards passing.

The lack of passing threat was a major help in Texas pitching a second half shutout.

DUD: RB Keilan Robinson

Running back Keilan Robinson had his breakout performance a week ago in Morgantown. He broke the 100-yard mark on only nine carries against West Virginia.

The speedy running back did not have his best game against the Wildcats. Robinson averaged only 1.9 yards per touch compared to his 12.3 last week.

Regardless of his down performance on Friday, Texas is in really good shape at running back moving forward.

