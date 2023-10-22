Studs and Duds from Tampa Bay’s 16-13 loss to the Falcons

Another week, another rough home loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This one was arguably more important, though, as it dropped the Bucs down a spot in the NFC South standings and now sit at 3-3. It was a rough game by both sides of the ball, with the Bucs unable to capitalize on opportunities and the Falcons able to work around a normally-stout defense with a largely one-dimensional offense. The Bucs don’t get a breather, either, as they have to fly to Orchard Park, New York, to take on the Buffalo Bills Thursday night.

As always, some players were better than others — here are our studs and duds from Sunday’s loss:

Antoine Winfield Jr. isn’t just the best defensive player on Tampa Bay’s roster — he’s one of the best defensive players of the season. He’s been everywhere in 2023, and his peanut punch on Desmond Ridder late in the fourth quarter absolutely saved the game from ending far earlier than it did. He’s playing at an All-Pro level right now, and his stellar play was one of the only positives to take away from the game.

It’s hard to properly quantify how bad Feiler was in this game, but he was constantly getting beat in the run and pass game and was also a contributor to the team’s numerous penalty woes after a false start near the Bucs’ own end zone. The interior line has a lot of problems, but in this particular loss, Feiler had his worst game yet as a Buccaneer.

Godwin continues to be a ray of light in a gloomy offense. He’s been a huge part of the Bucs’ third-down offense and he had a great game against Atlanta, catching six balls for 66 yards with his longest being 33. Godwin’s existence in the receiving corps is a huge boon for the team and he remains its most reliable safety valve.

The stat sheet is probably far kinder to Mayfield than he deserved Sunday. Aside from a back-breaking pick to Cade Otton (who was in no way, shape or form even slightly open), Mayfield missed multiple reads to open receivers on the day and took a bad coverage sack on third down late in the fourth. He had a good deep ball to Mike Evans and generally completed a good deal of his passes, but he was overall uninspiring and made things more difficult than they had to be at the end of the game.

Stud: Mike Evans

Evans had probably one of his worst games as a Buccaneer against the Lions in Week 6, so this was a big bounce-back for him. He abused A.J. Terrell in coverage for a nice touchdown (the only one the team had) and caught six balls for 82 yards. If anything else, it looks like his M1KE streak is still alive and well for 2023.

Dud: The entire run game (again)

I’d like to single one person out here, but I just can’t. It’s everybody. It’s the offensive line’s awful blocking, it’s the running backs missing holes, it’s the misuse of personnel, it’s OC Dave Canales’ poor playcalling, it’s the skill position players unable to get blocks at the second level. This run game is historically bad (it only averaged 2.2 yards per carry outside of Mayfield’ss 31 yard run) and there doesn’t look like a clear fix in sight for the team.

