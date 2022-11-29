Studs and duds from the Steelers win over the Colts

On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a much-needed win over the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s take a look at the studs and the duds from the game.

Stud-QB Kenny Pickett

The rookie quarterback had his best overall performance as a pro finishing with an efficient 174 passing yards and 32 yards rushing. The Steelers established the run and you could see how this helped Pickett be more comfortable in the offense.

Dud-OT Dan Moore Jr.

If there is one player who must be replaced this offseason it is left tackle Dan Moore. Moore had another rough game with unnecessary penalties and missed assignments.

Stud-WR George Pickens

Rookie receiver George Pickens might never rack up massive stats but he is always going to be good for some highlight-reel quality catches. Pickens is a favorite target of Pickett and should continue to improve.

Dud-LB T.J. Watt

As the broadcast team reported last night, T.J. Watt was largely out of sight on Monday. His presence definitely helps the rest of the defense and that was obvious but his absence in the boxscore is problematic.

Stud-RB Benny Snell Jr.

Props to Benny Snell for taking over the load when Najee Harris went down with injury. He went from third-string to starter in a hurry and continued to run well despite still being a key part of the coverage teams.

Dud-WR Diontae Johnson

Despite leading the team in receptions and yards, it was a pair of bad plays that stood out for Johnson. The dropped touchdown was inexcusable but the backtrack on the catch when he had a chance to easily get a first down is a recurring problem.

Stud-LB Alex Highsmith

For the game, linebacker Alex Highsmith finished with six tackles a sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. His game continues to improve since the return of T.J. Watt.

