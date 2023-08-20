Studs and duds from the Steelers preseason win over the Bills

On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed the Buffalo Bills to Acrisure Stadium and finished with their second win of the preseason, beating the Bills 27-15.

The Steelers coaches continue to work on fine-tuning the roster, sorting through roster combinations to help determine how the final 53-man depth chart will look as well as several spots in the starting lineup.

Overall, the Steelers performed exceptionally well. The starting offense was incredibly efficient scoring twice in two drives, both with those all-important splash plays. The Steelers defense shut out the Buffalo starting offense and generated four turnovers.

But not every Steeler stepped up. Here are our studs and duds from Saturday’s game.

Stud - QB Kenny Pickett

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had another strong performance on Saturday. Pickett was sharp, leading the offense to two quick touchdown drives. There’s no doubt Pickett is much improved over his rookie campaign and is poised for a breakout year.

Dud - RB Najee Harris

We continue to wonder what the role of running back Najee Harris will be this season. Harris came out and had two lackluster carries for six yards and had to watch Jaylen Warren break off a 62-yard touchdown run.

Stud - TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth only had one catch on the night but it was a beautiful back-shoulder catch in double coverage down the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown. There was a time when this play never happened in Pittsburgh.

Dud - TE Zach Gentry

We really worry that Grilin’ and Chillin’ might be coming to an end in Pittsburgh. Zach Gentry continues to be overshadowed by the other three tight ends on the roster and his time in Pittsburgh might be coming to an end.

Stud - TE Connor Heyward

This was the first week we saw Connor Heyward in a more prominent role in the passing offense and he did not disappoint. It really feels like Heyward is going be a guy the coaches set up some special plays for and he takes advantage.

Dud - OT Broderick Jones

The rookie left tackle got a heavy workload on Saturday night and results were mixed. As you would expect with a rookie he had some ups and downs and as of now, Jones has not done enough to overtake Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle spot.

Stud - WR Gunner Olszewski

We have to applaud the effort by wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. He led the team with five receptions and 41 receiving yards and did a lot to hold onto the fifth spot on the depth chart.

Dud - C Kendrick Green

Time is running out for Kendrick Green to make the team and he did nothing to help his case on Saturday. Green was poor in blocking and had a dreadful bad snap that resulted in a turnover the Bills turned into points.

Stud - S Elijah Riley

The Steelers coaches are going to have some really tough decisions to make about which safeties to keep and which to cut. Elijah Riley finished with four total tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

Dud - LB Elandon Roberts

Pittsburgh got some solid performances from the inside linebackers but one guy who continues to not show up is Elandon Roberts. Roberts came to the Steelers as the guy to add leadership and production but I’m not sure we are seeing either one.

Stud - LB Mark Robinson

We aren’t going to lie. We are rooting hard for Mark Robinson to win a starting spot on defense. He’s the one returning inside linebacker and we love seeing him lead the team in tackles on Saturday.

Dud - DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

None of the Steelers defensive linemen stood out on Saturday but we pinpoint Loudermilk because he has the most to play for. He’s bigger and stronger this season but didn’t impress against the Bills.

Stud - Special teams

We could have listed four in a row for this one but instead, we put them together. Kicker Chris Boswell, punter Pressley Harvin III, punt returner Calvin Austin III and safety Miles Killebrew all had big games. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith had his group ready to go.

Stud - EDGE Nick Herbig

One bonus stud this week as rookie edge rusher Nick Herbig had another big game. Herbig got himself another sack and is showing so much polish as a pass rusher as such a young player.

