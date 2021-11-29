Studs and duds from the Steelers blowout loss to the Bengals

Sunday’s performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers was the ugliest of the season and probably one of the most uninspired efforts by the team in several years. Was everyone bad? No, but it was close. Here are our studs and duds from this week’s game.

Stud-DT Cam Heyward

Every week the one guy who brings it all for the Steelers is defensive tackle Cam Heyward. He finished with eight tackles and a sack and continues to be the example none of his teammates seem to want to follow.

Dud-QB Ben Roethlisberger

After watching quarterback Ben Roethlisberger play so well in the near-comeback last week I had high hopes for him against the Bengals. But instead, he threw two terrible interceptions including a pick-six to former Steeler Mike Hilton and struggled all game long.

Stud-WR Diontae Johnson

On offense, the one reliable option was wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson hauled in nine receptions for 95 receiving yards.

Dud-LB Devin Bush

Another week and another down performance for Devin Bush. Bush was benched in-game for Robert Spillane but after Spillane hurt his knee was forced back onto the field where he continued to struggle.

Stud-LB Joe Schobert

The best linebacker on the Steelers on Sunday was Joe Schobert. The Bengals were content to just run right at the Steelers defense and Schobert was one guy who kept his intensity up for the whole game.

Dud-LB T.J. Watt

If T.J. Watt wasn’t ready to put on the field, the Steelers should have left him in street clothes. Watt clearly wasn’t 100 percent but being forced to be out there for nearly all the defensive snaps despite not making any plays just illustrates how bad the Steelers situation is.

Stud-TE Pat Freiermuth

Pittsburgh didn’t bother utilizing the tight end position until late in the game but he once again showed he needs to get the football much more. Freiermuth was responsible for the only touchdown the Steelers scored on a crazy catch.

Dud-CB James Pierre

Every week it is more apparent that Pittsburgh overestimated how good Pierre was going to be when they let Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton walk. With Joe Haden out on Sunday, Pierre was the weak link among the cornerbacks.

