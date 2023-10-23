Studs and duds from the Steelers 24-17 win over the Rams

I put this list together every week and every week it is more and more confounding as to which Pittsburgh Steelers to put where. In the Steelers 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, there were some guys who played like studs. Mostly. And others who played like duds. A lot of the time.

But finding guys who were either good or bad for an entire game is just about impossible. So when you see this list and you think to yourself, “Hey that guy had some good plays, he’s not a dud” remember this team is all about the Jekyll and Hyde routine when it comes to playing.

