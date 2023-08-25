Studs and duds from the Steelers 24-0 win over the Falcons

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up the preseason with a dominating 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers finished the preseason 3-0 and the starters looked really impressive. This was the case against Atlanta as well as the starting offense went out and scored two touchdowns on the first two drives.

Here are the studs and duds from the win.

Stud - QB Kenny Pickett

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Too obvious? Maybe but Kenny Pickett was excellent yet again. He was a perfect 4-for-4 passing and hit two deep balls on the opening drive.

Dud - QB Mason Rudolph

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On the other end of things was Mason Rudolph. We really thought Rudolph might use this game as a showcase for his skills but he continued to struggle and we aren’t sure if he will even make the team at this point.

Stud - RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

If there was any doubt going into this game about who the team’s No. 3 running back would be, Anthony McFarland settled it. He carried the football 10 times for 55 yards and had a great 31-yard un as well as a rushing touchdown.

Dud - WR Gunner Olszewski

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Another guy we thought would step up on Thursday was wide receiver Gunner Olszewski as he fights for a roster spot but it didn’t develop as he only had one reception and still isn’t part of the return game.

Stud - OL Isaac Seumalo

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A big reason the run game was humming on Thursday was because of the work put in by guard Isaac Seumalo. His physical presence can’t be ignored and he is proving to be the top free-agent signing on the roster.

Dud - LB Cole Holcomb

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With the big performances by Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson, we have to wonder where Cole Holcomb is going to fit. This is in addition to Kwon Alexander who has also had a big preseason.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire