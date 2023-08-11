Studs and duds for the Seahawks from Preseason Week 1

The Seahawks beat the Vikings 24-13 at home last night in their first game of the 2023 season. While it was only a preseason contest that doesn’t count in the standings, fans should consider it a legit win all around, as Seattle can celebrate the performances of several young contributors on their roster.

Here are your studs and duds for Preseason Week 1.

Stud: QB Drew Lock

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The most-encouraging of those performances belonged to backup quarterback Drew Lock, who was much sharper than the last time we saw him on the field. Lock went 17/24, throwing for 191 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 104.7 passer rating.

Dud: The run game

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

As a team, Seattle only managed 106 rushing yards on 26 carries – a mediocre average of 4.1 yards per attempt. However, if you take out the one long run from rookie QB Holton Ahlers for 22 yards, then the team’s total drops to just 84 yards on 25 carries. To be fair, starting running back Ken Walker remains sidelined by a groin injury but the run game is grounded right now.

Stud: WR Jake Bobo

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

We officially have a training camp/preseason darling in undrafted wide receiver Jake Bobo out of UCLA. He’s even earned a nickname. Last night Big Play Bobo went off again, leading the team with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches. So far Bobo has put together a great case to make the initial 53-man roster.

Stud: LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

On the other side of the ball, Seattle got a strong night from linebacker Devin Bush. He finished second on the team behind Jon Rhattigan in tackles, racking up six – including one for a loss. It appears that while Jordyn Brooks remains sidelined by his ACL injury Bush will be starting next to Bobby Wagner.

Stud: The run defense

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Last year run defense was by far this team’s greatest weakness, costing them several close games. The front office went all out to change up their front seven this offseason in an effort to fix that. So far, so good. Seattle held Minnesota to just 83 yards on 26 carries – 3.2 yards per attempt.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

7 highlights from Seattle’s preseason W over Minnesota

4 takeaways from Seattle’s 24-13 Week 1 preseason win

25 photos from the Seahawks’ preseason win vs. Vikings

Initial 53-man roster projection going into 2023 preseason

Updated 90-man roster going into Preseason Week 1

8 things we learned from first unofficial depth chart of 2023

6 key players the Seahawks should rest during the preseason

Marshawn Lynch was at Detroit Lions training camp practice

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire