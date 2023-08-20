Studs and duds for the Seahawks from Preseason Week 2

The Seahawks scored another preseason win last night and more importantly came out of the game without any significant injuries. That plus some impressive performances from their youngest contributors makes Saturday night’s victory an absolute dub.

Since we have nothing to complain about, this week’s edition will be all studs.

Perhaps the most-impressive looking Seahawks player last night was their No. 20 overall draft pick, former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN caught all three of his targets, totaling a team-high 58 yards in the process.

Stud: WR Jake Bobo

Another receiver who stood out was once again the popular undrafted rookie Jake Bobo. This time around he showed off some impressive route running while posting 43 yards on two catches, second on the team behind JSN.

Stud: QB Drew Lock

All three Seattle QBs saw action on the field against Dallas, but the best of the bunch was Drew Lock. While he didn’t throw a touchdown, Lock avoided any turnovers and went 5/6 for 119 yards and a 118.8 passer rating. This is the second straight week Lock has looked relatively sharp.

Stud: CB Tre Brown

All offseason we have been hearing head coach Pete Carroll rave about the work of veteran cornerback Mike Jackson. However, Tre Brown might push him out for his starting spot on the left boundary. Last night Brown posted five tackles (one for a loss) plus an interception in the end zone.

Last but not least, Seattle got strong performances all around from their young outside linebacker corps. The most impressive was Tyreke Smith, who led the team with eight tackles (including two TFL) and a clutch sack to close the game out. Derick Hall added another sack plus two QB hits and Boye Mafe posted a QB hit as well as two passes defensed.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

