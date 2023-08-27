Studs and duds from Seahawks 19-15 Preseason Week 3 loss

The Seattle Seahawks closed out the 2023 preseason with a 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Seattle improved from their abysmal 0-3 record last year by going 2-1 in their exhibition games.

It was a mostly uneventful game, at least compared to their last two surprisingly thrilling wins, but Seattle did make it interesting late.

While ultimately the third and final preseason game is rather pointless, there still were those who stood out – both positively and negatively – as players try to make the final cut. With that being said, here are three studs and one dud.

Stud No. 1 - Easop Winston Jr.

The biggest takeaway at the receiver position has been UCLA’s Jake Bobo, but a fellow former Pac-12 alum should be getting some love as well. Easop Winston Jr. made his case that he too should be making the final cut alongside Bobo, especially as the depth for wide receivers early on will be tested. Winston Jr. led the team with 3 receptions for 74 yards and helped set up Seattle’s second touchdown of the day.

No. 1 Dud - Seahawks offense overall

It was not a particularly sharp day for the Seahawks offense overall. Managing just 15 points against backups and reserves is not exactly a strong performance. Nothing stood out as a major reason, but the team struggled to move the chains. Seattle started the game with three straight drives that ended in punts, and all four drives of the third quarter had the same result.

No. 2 Stud - DeeJay Dallas

The Seahawks offense struggled overall, especially when it came to running the ball. However, DeeJay Dallas had a strong morning against the Packers. Dallas, trying to remain relevant in Seattle’s offense, had four rushes for 43 yards. Not only did this lead the team, but the second best rusher of the day was SaRodorick Thompson with 17 yards and a touchdown.

No. 3 Stud - Michael Jackson

Defensive back Michael Jackson was responsible for defending Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, but a perfect pass to the second year pro beat him out. Jackson quickly atoned for this on special teams when he blocked the ensuing PAT, keeping the Packers at 9 points instead of 10. Jackson also had two pass defenses and was second on the team with 7 total tackles.

