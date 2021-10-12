Studs and Duds from Saints’ Week 5 victory vs. Washington

The New Orleans Saints took of business in Week 5’s road game with the Washington Football Team thanks to strong performances from some of their top players, but a couple of underwhelming outings kept the game closer than it maybe should have been. Let’s get into this week’s Studs and Duds:

STUD | CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore had one of the best games you’ll see from a cornerback, allowing just two catches (gaining 31 yards) against nine targets into his coverage, breaking up six of them. He took Washington’s best receiver out of the game in a classic Buckeye-on-Buckeye matchup with Terry McLaurin. If he weren’t wearing a cast on one hand he probably would have intercepted one or two of those passes.

DUD | Cody Parkey

If Parkey never kicks for the Saints again (which is very possible with Wil Lutz expected to return from injured reserve after the bye week), he’ll go down in team history with the worst completion percentage on point-after attempts. He went 3-of-5 for a 60% success rate, which is the lowest of any Saints kicker to ever try at least five times. Only running back Tony Galbreath posted a lower success rate and he was asked to go try extra-point kicks just three times.

STUD | P Blake Gillikin

ESPN Stats and Info found that Gillikin was the first punter since 2000 to have three punts stopped travel 50 yards and drop inside the 3-yard line, and he averaged 53 yards per punt on those three tries. He was a legitimate weapon in this game and played a big part in frustrating the Washington offense by handing them poor starting field position.

DUD | G Andrus Peat

Peat was at fault for five pressures allowed in pass protection, tying Ryan Ramczyk for the most on the team but doing so on five fewer snaps (having exited the game briefly with an injury). He also received one of the offense’s four penalties. With so many moving pieces around him and his extensive experience (his 83 regular season games were the most of any Saints starter along the offensive line this week) you’d think he is someone teammates could lean on, but he’s been a weak link.

STUD | Marquez Callaway

Let’s give Callaway some praise after he bailed the Saints out of a couple tough situations. He tied his season-high with four receptions but turned them into a career-best 85 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns (including an improbable Hail Mary lob). All four of his catches were enough to convert a first down, too. He should benefit from lighter defensive attention once Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith return to the lineup, pushing him down the depth chart, but in the meantime he’s done his part to help Jameis Winston settle in.

