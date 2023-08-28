Studs and Duds from Saints’ preseason loss vs. Texans

The New Orleans Saints found themselves facing the Houston Texans in their last preseason game before the regular season kicks off, and they lost by a close one at 17-13. Winning preseason games are not the most important thing, but you would rather enter the season with a win.

Most starters did not find the field in the game, despite the Texans running with starters for a few drives. The depth did keep them in the game but it was not enough in the end. Now,

The next chance you’ll get to see the team is on September 10th against the Tennessee Titans. The Saints have a ton of decisions to make before then, so here are the guys that either help or hurt their case against the Texans:

STUD | Saints rookie defensive linemen

Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey had their best games of preseason so far against the starting offensive line of the Houston Texans. Foskey logged the first sack of his career, a great sign as he had really started off struggling in the first two games to make an impact. While Bresee didn’t end up getting credit for a sack at all, he actually played a role in two during the game. His pass rush ability has been very promising so far.

DUD | Andrus Peat

Peat, a former three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has been demoted to the second team and has continued to struggle. From blocking his own teammates to allowing a good bit of pressure, Peat has to be better. The entire offensive line depth has been disappointing to this point of the preseason, but you expect if you have a guy that has been to multiple Pro Bowls as a backup that he would at least be serviceable.

STUD | Penalty discipline

The Saints had everyone rubbing their temples last week after being flagged 14 times against the Chargers, made worse by the nine penalties against the Chiefs. That number was majorly reduced this week, with the team only drawing the yellow flag X times for X yards. A lot of times, discipline can come down to the coaching but the players do need to execute as well. This was a much better week overall.

DUD | Jake Haener

There has been plenty to like from Haener this preseason but this game made it very clear that he’s not yet ready for a job as a backup in the NFL. The Saints will surely keep around, as they should, but the backup job is going to be Winston’s. Haener will stick around and continue to grow on the practice squad and the team’s emergency quarterback. He had multiple chances to win the game in the end but ended up throwing two interceptions on passes to Lucas Krull.

STUD | Jimmy Graham

Is this 2013? Graham was looking like his former self on the field has he made a couple of stellar catches that gave every Saints fan watching a rush of nostalgia. He was going over defenders, putting his size to use and coming down with contested catches. He finished with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. After the signing was announced it was going to be interesting to see if he could make the roster but now it would be very shocking if he did not.

DUD | FOX Broadcast decision making

The FOX broadcast, for some reason, showed a replay of the Minneapolis Miracle which caused the entirety of the Saints fandom to go into a frenzy. Just because Case Keenum is sitting on a bench in the game, it’s probably not the best idea to annoy the fanbase of the home team that you’re broadcasting to by showing one of the lowest moments of the team’s recent memory that happened back in January of 2018.

STUD | Saints kicking competiton

There has been some questions around how serious this kicking competition really is, but both Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe have pushed each other to the edge. Grupe just barely missed on a 60-yard field goal that he had the distance for but made two kicks earlier. It might be hard to imagine the Saints not sticking with the veteran but a questionable year last year has really opened the door for Grupe. There is a real chance that the Saints go with Grupe, it’s a decision that will have people waiting with bated breath.

