Studs and Duds from Saints’ overseas loss Vikings

The New Orleans Saints let another very winnable game slip through their hands in their Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints fall to 1-3 with plenty of pieces of the team falling short of expectation. Most of the shortcoming come back to coaching, but here are all of the most impactful performances of the week, both good and bad:

Stud: RB Latavius Murray

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Latavius Murray rejoined the team and was the breath of fresh air that the Saints running game has been needing. His big, physical running style has been missed very much. It’s clear to me that he should stay on the active roster, no matter the health of Alvin Kamara. A+ midseason signing by this coaching staff.

Dud: Discipline

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This staff has to get the penalties down. This team has been super undisciplined in all phases and has really shot the team in the foot at the worst times. Officiating was obviously poor, but the team did commit a number of stupid penalties. It needs to be addressed fast, the team has too much talent to be 1-3 with a major factor in every loss being flags. Ball security also needs to continue to be preached majorly. Staff has to do a better job on the things that might get overlooked in week-to-week preparation.

Stud: DE Cameron Jordan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Very good game from Cameron Jordan, with some flashes of Marcus Davenport on the other end as well. It was imperative for them to get to the quarterback and shut down the run. Jordan had half of a sack and three total quarterback hits. Jordan also came up clutch in the run game in moments as well. Slower start for the pass rush this season, but this was a promising game.

Dud: CB Marshon Lattimore

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is not a reason to freak out or overreact about Marshon Lattimore, but one of the best wide receivers in the league got the better of him. It’ll happen. Justin Jefferson ended the game with 10 catches for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown. These things happen, Lattimore will just need to bounce back next week with a good performance.

Story continues

Stud: Wil Lutz

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I know Lutz didn’t hit the final field goal, but he deserves it for the bounce back he had from last week. He’s had a bumpy start to the season, but the coaching staff still showed the trust in him to come through and he drilled a 60 yard field goal in an important moment earlier. Overall, his confidence has to be boosted after this game which is a major plus

Dud: Offensive Coaching

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints came out as dull as ever on offense, the offense has to get off to better starts. It feels like the team always has to claw back into in the second half. A quick start would do wonders for this team, something has to change when it comes to gameplan heading into the game. Pete Carmichael has to be better than he has been. The defense is constantly let down by the offense.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire