Studs and Duds from Saints’ loss to Giants

The New Orleans Saints may have fallen short to the New York Giants last week, but there’s surprisingly a lot to like in their performance. Individuals rose to the occasion to give them an 11-point lead late in the game; if Sean Payton had done a better coaching job and made more aggressive decisions, they probably hold onto it for a win.

But that wasn’t the case. The Saints’ loss was helped by poor outings from some players put into high-leverage situations, which they’d gotten away with up until this point. Some changes may be necessary. Let’s get into this week’s studs and duds:

Stud: Alvin Kamara

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs in open field against New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

He didn’t score a touchdown or even catch a pass, but Kamara was arguably the player of the game for New Orleans. His 26 rushing attempts were a personal best, and the 4.6 yards he gained per carry was the highest of the season. Kamara converted half of the team’s first downs and handled a heavier workload than expected when Tony Jones Jr. exited with an ankle injury. But can we please see some more creative route designs for him?

Dud: Paulson Adebo

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) and free safety Marcus Williams try to tackle New York Giants wide receiver John Ross (12) on a touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

It was probably just a matter of time until Adebo took a step back. He was beating expectations as a rookie drafted in the third round and fell back to earth against New York. He struggled to keep up with the speed John Ross and Kadarius Toney used to become first-round picks. It’s a performance he can learn from, but it might be the excuse the Saints needed to give Bradley Roby a start. The veteran got in on a smattering of reps with the Saints dime defense but he deserves a look on the starting unit if Adebo continues to take his lumps.

Stud: Jameis Winston

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls a play against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Winston played his best game in a Saints uniform. He went 17-of-23 for 226 passing yards and a touchdown, though he lost another 46-yard touchdown strike to Kenny Stills on a holding penalty. Then Sean Payton foolishly sent Taysom Hill in to attempt a similar deep shot to Deonte Harris, which he wasn’t able to throw well and got intercepted. It just made no sense given how well Winston was playing and placing the ball, seeming to finally get into rhythm. If Payton had enough trust in Winston to keep the ball in his hands and go make a play when the team needs it, they’d

Dud: Aldrick Rosas

New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Rosas continued to be a liability, missing a long field goal try and giving the Saints little confidence on other fourth down scenarios. He’s got to be replaced sooner rather than later, and it’s disappointing that the Saints have known he’s an unreliable kicker for more than a month and haven’t done a single thing to try and get better. They’re just holding out hope that Wil Lutz can return from injured reserve either this week or after the bye. Keeping Rosas around this long is another confusing decision from Payton.

Stud: Pete Werner

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) cover in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The rookie linebacker didn’t look out of place despite the Giants targeting him on some designed passes and a couple of runs. They tried to get him out of position with play-action and a little motion before the snap but he didn’t bite, instead ranking among team leaders in tackles and frustrating New York when the ball flowed his way. It was a promising start for a player many fans wrote off the minute his name was called on draft day. But what role will he have once Kwon Alexander returns from his elbow injury?

