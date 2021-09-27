Studs and Duds from Saints’ 28-13 win vs. Patriots

Who impressed the most in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 3 win over the New England Patriots? And who didn’t rise to the occasion? As with every game, some players stood out for good and bad reasons. Here’s a quick look at this week’s studs and duds:

Stud: Demario Davis

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) leaves the field after an an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The defensive captain was all over the field, tying for the team lead in stops (3) while breaking up two passes and forcing two others to fall incomplete by tight coverage. He was phenomenal against New England and turned in a performance we might look back on someday as vintage. At this point in his career, Davis has to be seen as the best free agent signing in Saints history behind Drew Brees himself.

Dud: Cesar Ruiz

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) gets the ball from center Cesar Ruiz (51) against New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ruiz has continued to struggle at center, which is concerning for a number of reasons. He's back at his college position, where you would think he'd be more comfortable. He's had a full week to practice with his position coaches returned from the COVID-19 protocols. And he's still missing routine blocking assignments and putting unnecessary pressure on Jameis Winston. We'll give him some benefit of the doubt given how unusual his first year-and-some-change in the NFL have been, but so far he hasn't justified the draft pick spent to acquire him.

Stud: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) puts on his helmet during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Gardner-Johnson is just an explosive player. Whatever the role, wherever he is on the field, he's adding real energy to the play. Just look at him long-arming a Patriots offensive lineman off of his feet while pressuring Jones on Sunday, which Gardner-Johnson credited to lessons from his teammate Cameron Jordan. There were a couple of moments where he was beaten deep downfield on vertical routes against faster opponents, but between Jones' inaccuracy and help from the rest of the secondary those big-play opportunities weren't cashed in. He's an asset.

Dud: Aldrick Rosas

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) reacts after missing a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints would have beaten New England by a 34-13 margin if Rosas connected on his two field goal tries. He had been flawless for the Saints going into this game with six extra points and a successful 44 yarder behind him through two games. Then he pushed a 52 yard try wide left of the uprights, which is understandable. That's a tough distance to work from. His 36-yard miss just minutes later was inexcusable, and it's sent fans scrambling to see when Wil Lutz will return from injured reserve (he's immediately eligible as of Monday, Sept. 27, but there's no movement there yet).

