Studs and Duds from Ravens 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles

The Ravens preseason winning streak will continue another week after coming away with a 20-19 win over the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Tucker kicked a 60-yard field goal to end the first half, Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass early in the third quarter and Baltimore was able to make plays that mattered down the stretch to hold off Philadelphia.

With joint training camp sessions with the Commanders scheduled for this week, we’re looking at the studs and duds from the preseason opener.

Stud -- Tyler Huntley, QB

Huntley was 8-11 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown against Philadelphia. The likely backup to Lamar Jackson, Huntley finished with a 126.3 QBR.

His best work came on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a score.

Dud -- Anthony Brown, QB

Brown was 3-8 passing for 7 yards in his limited playing time, and had a Eli Ricks interception returned for a 31-yard touchdown.

Dud -- Josh Johnson

A first-cousin of former NFL great Marshawn Lynch, the journeyman quarterback was 8-12 for 45-yards and a touchdown pass.

Johnson finished with a 101.1 QBR, but also led three series that ended in punts.

Stud -- Zay Flowers

The former Boston College star talks the talk and Ravens fans will learn that he walks the walk as well.

Flowers made his NFL debut against the Eagles second and third team, finishing with one-carry for 1-yard. Flowers drew oohs and ahhs for the cut he made on Philadelphia linebacker Christian Elliss.

Flowers also drew two penalties on Eagles defensive backs.

Studs-- Ravens RB group

J.K. Dobbins watched the Ravens running backs flourish without him on Saturday night, and made it a point to come off the PUP list on Monday morning.

Using a similar committee approach to the Eagles and others, Baltimore rushed for 133-yards on 28 carries, with Justice Hill (16 YPC) leading the way.

Dud -- Ben Cleveland

Cleveland struggled on the night and his biggest gaffe added to an already growing legend for Eagles top pick, Jalen Carter.

Jalen Carter just destroyed this play pic.twitter.com/410s0bcD27 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 12, 2023

Dud -- James Proche

Proche’s currently engulfed in a camp battle for the fifth or sixth wide receiver spot and his fumbled punt could cost him dearly in the weeks to come.

Proche’s demise could be Tylan Wallace’s gain.

Stud -- Malik Hamm

A rookie pass rusher from Lafayette, Hamm finished with two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection against solid Eagles reserves.

Stud -- Daryl Worley

A former Eagle, and Philadelphia native, Worley has welcomed a switch to the safety position, and actually logged every defensive snap.

Worley finished with four tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

