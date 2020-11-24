Studs and duds from Rams’ win vs. Tampa Bay: Kupp, Woods shine
The Los Angeles Rams notched a massive — albeit bizarre — victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in prime time Monday night. Their 27-24 victory was their first win over Tom Brady since 2001 and launched the Rams into first place in the NFC West.
It took a team effort to pull off a win against Tampa Bay this week. Here are a few of the studs that helped drag the Rams past the finish line — and one dud who set them back.
Stud: Cooper Kupp
Kupp had a monster first half, catching nine of 11 targets for 109 yards. It felt like Goff was looking his way every time he dropped back to pass, and Kupp was making plays almost every time he was targeted. He finished his day with 11 catches for 145 yards. It was Kupp's biggest game of the season and one of the best games of his career. Kupp tied a career-high in receptions and posted his third-largest receiving yardage total in his four-year career.
Stud: Robert Woods
Kupp wasn't the only Rams wide receiver to post huge numbers against Tampa Bay this week. Woods led the team in both targets and receptions, catching 12 of his 15 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. His 12 catches are second-most in his career, while his 130 yards were the fifth-most he's had in a game. The Rams have relied on a number of offensive players in games this year, making it hard to predict the week-to-week fantasy values in this offense. But Goff and company got back to basics on Monday Night. Woods and Kupp are the highest-paid skill players on the team for good reason, and it showed against the Bucs.
Dud: Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson led the Rams' three-headed backfield in snaps and touches on Monday Night. He also was far and away the least efficient of the bunch. Henderson carried eight times for 5 yards while adding 4 yards receiving. His most notable play of the game came on a miscommunication between him and Goff on a screen pass, which resulted in an interception. Henderson was by far the best back on the team during the first few weeks of the season, but he's lost all claim to being the lead back in this backfield at this point in the year. His numbers have dwindled in each of the past five games. His 9 total yards are his lowest since Week 1. He only played on five snaps in Week 1, compared to 33 in this game. He's going to have to play much better than this if he wants to continue to hold off Cam Akers for touches.
Stud: Jordan Fuller
The Rams secondary put together a solid effort against a loaded Tampa Bay passing attack. But it wasn't their $105 million cornerback leading the way in this game. Instead, it was rookie safety Jordan Fuller, the 199th pick in this year's draft. Fuller has been a surprise in the most positive possible way this season. He beat out former second-round pick Taylor Rapp for a starting job in the offseason and has terrorized opposing offenses all season when healthy. This week, he managed to pull down two interceptions on Tom Brady, including one late in the fourth quarter to close out a Rams victory. Fuller also added four tackles on the night. Not bad for a sixth-round pick.
Studs: Joseph Noteboom and Austin Corbett
The Rams entered a meaningful game without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth for the first time in the Sean McVay era. Whitworth had been the anchor of this offensive line for the last four years, and replacing him with an unproven commodity in Noteboom was a frightening task. We didn't hear Noteboom's name called much on the broadcast. Or any Rams offensive lineman, for that matter. Jared Goff sat back with a clean pocket on most snaps and didn't take a single sack in this game. It's not like the Rams were playing against the Jets either; Tampa Bay's front line is no joke. But the Rams proved they can protect Goff without Whitworth in the lineup, and his replacement deserves a ton of credit for that. There were quite a few holes in the Rams' offense against Tampa Bay. The offensive line was not one of them. We're also going to give a shoutout to right guard Austin Corbett, who posted a ridiculous 91.9 PFF grade in this game, the best of his career and one of the highest numbers for any Ram this season.
Stud: Matt Gay
Look, I don't care that Matt Gay missed a 44-yard field goal. It was just refreshing to see the Rams with an actual kicker again. Gay's kickoffs were reaching the end zone and his extra points were going through the uprights. His missed field goal almost went through the goal post. We've seen much worse from our kickers this season. Most importantly, Gay dropped a 40-yard field goal right through the uprights to take the lead with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter. It was a great debut, and Gay was a much-needed breath of fresh air on the kicking unit.