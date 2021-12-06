Studs and duds from Rams’ win vs. Jaguars: Sony Michel, Ernest Jones among standouts

It was tough to find many positive performances by Rams players in the last three games, all of which the team lost. But against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, there was a lot to like.

The offense put up 37 points and topped 400 yards for the first time since Week 8, while the defense held Jacksonville to under 200 yards and just seven points, the fewest points allowed by Los Angeles all season.

Among the standouts for Los Angeles were Ernest Jones, Sony Michel and Cooper Kupp, but it wasn’t a great day for Darious Williams. Here are our studs and duds from the victory.

Stud: Sony Michel

Michel played a huge role in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. He carried it 24 times for 121 yards and scored a touchdown, the most rushing yards by a Rams running back since Cam Akers in the playoffs last season. He broke a bunch of tackles, averaged 5 yards per carry and was rarely stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage, consistently picking up positive yardage. His longest run was 25 yards at the end of the game, but this performance was all about efficiency and picking up tough yards.

Stud: Ernest Jones

A week after Troy Reeder was picked on by the Packers, Jones turned in his best game as a pro. He made a game-high nine tackles, recorded a half-sack on a good inside rush and almost picked off a pass, flying all over the field to make stops near the line of scrimmage. Jacksonville’s running backs only rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries and Jones is a big reason for that. He played well and deserves to take over as the Rams’ nickel linebacker in place of Reeder.

Stud: Aaron Donald

Donald was in the backfield often, as he typically is each week. He finished with five tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack, also forcing a fumble on the Jaguars’ opening drive which was recovered by Jalen Ramsey. He would’ve had another sack, too, if not for Taylor Rapp being called for defensive holding. Donald was disruptive as a pass rusher and run defender, which is par for the course for No. 99.

Story continues

Stud: Cooper Kupp

Kupp has been automatic for seven catches and 90-plus yards all season, and he once again hit those totals on Sunday. He caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, his 11th score of the season. He made a great sliding catch on third down to pick up 19 yards, which came just a couple of plays after he made a shoestring grab on third down to also convert. Three of his eight catches were on third down, and six of them picked up first downs.

Stud: Greg Gaines

Gaines won’t get Pro Bowl recognition but with the way he’s playing right now, he’s making a name for himself as one of the better nose tackles in football. Against the Jaguars on Sunday, he had five tackles and two QB hits, once again showing he can rush the passer and stuff the run. One of his tackles came after Lawrence escaped the pocket and attempted to run for the first down, but Gaines chased him down to limit it to a 2-yard gain.

Dud: Kendall Blanton

Blanton got the most playing time of his career but he didn’t have much to show for it. He caught one pass that gained 6 yards, which he then fumbled after going to the ground. Later in the game, Blanton dropped what would’ve been a sure touchdown, his only other target of the day. It was good to see him on the field and he helped in 13 personnel as a blocker, but he needs work as a receiver.

Dud: Darious Williams

Williams was called for holding on second-and-3, giving the Jaguars a first down after Lawrence threw the ball away. That eventually led to their only touchdown of the game, but his struggles didn’t end there. He was called for holding a second time later on and also gave up a catch to Laquon Treadwell for 16 yards, adding to his difficult day. He did make a nice tackle on a swing pass to Jaydon Mickens, which went for a 2-yard loss, but there was more bad than good for Williams.

