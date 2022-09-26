Studs and duds from Rams’ Week 3 win over the Cardinals

The Rams have rattled off two wins in a row after losing to the Bills in Week 1, though neither of their victories was particularly clean from start to finish. Against the Cardinals on Sunday, they managed to beat their division rivals despite being without four key players in the secondary and several other starters.

They managed to win thanks to strong performances from players such as Ben Skowronek, Derion Kendrick and Terrell Lewis. Here’s a look at the studs and duds from Sunday’s road win in Arizona.

Stud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was absolutely everywhere in this game. He was excellent in coverage, but he also did a great job in run support and even as a blitzer. He finished the afternoon with two passes broken up, a tackle for a loss and a pressure on Kyler Murray to force an incompletion on a designed screen pass.

Ramsey may not have played well in Week 1 and didn’t have his best against the Falcons, but he looked like his usual dominant self on Sunday.

Studs: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd

Lewis has flashed a couple of times this year, starting with his interception in Week 1. Against the Cardinals, he had a sack and a near-interception after a deflection off the Cardinals receiver’s hands. The Rams need Lewis to continue playing well opposite Floyd because he certainly has more pass-rushing ability than Justin Hollins on the edge.

Floyd played well, too, and was a big reason the Rams held Murray to only 8 yards rushing on two carries. He’s still searching for his first sack of the season but he’s done well as a run defender.

Stud: Ben Skowronek

Skowornek is suddenly an important part of this offense, and not necessarily as a traditional wide receiver. He once again lined up at fullback a bunch against the Cardinals, and on Cam Akers’ touchdown run, he made a fantastic block on linebacker Zaven Collins to spring Akers free.

Later on, he caught a 32-yard pass over the middle and broke down the sideline for a huge gain to put the Rams in scoring territory. He may not have been a fan favorite last year, but Skowronek has legitimate value.

Stud: Derion Kendrick

Kendrick was active for the first time in his career and earned the start opposite Ramsey. Not only did he break up a fourth-down pass on the outside in the second half, but he tied for the game-high with nine tackles.

It wasn’t a perfect showing by the cornerback, but he played better than anyone could’ve expected a sixth-round rookie to play in his NFL debut. If he has to remain a starter in place of Cobie Durant and David Long Jr., the Rams should feel confident in his ability to play on the outside.

Stud: Aaron Donald

Donald registered his second sack of the season and the 100th of his decorated career, putting together a good showing against Murray and the Cardinals. He finished with six total tackles, two of which went for a loss, as well as the sack, consistently pressuring Murray in the pocket.

On one play in particular, he beat the offensive lineman quickly forcing Murray to get rid of the ball quickly on a pass that was intended for a receiver deep down the field. He just disrupted so many plays throughout the game, as he often does.

Stud: Matthew Stafford

Stafford had his first no-turnover game of the season. He also didn’t have a touchdown. But he still played well against the Cardinals, completing 18 of 25 passes for 249 yards. He easily could’ve had two touchdowns, too. One went through Allen Robinson’s hands on a slant near the end zone, and Kupp shocking dropped a ball that would’ve been a touchdown.

Stafford’s best play came when he spun away from a sack and threw a strike to Kupp for a first down on third-and-10. He wasn’t the Rams’ problem in this game, that’s for sure.

Dud: Allen Robinson

Just when it looked like Robinson was making an impact, he disappeared again. Stafford targeted him five times, which tied a season-high, but he caught just two passes for 23 yards. He was targeted twice in the end zone, too, but one throw went right through his hands on a quick slant, which would’ve been a touchdown had he caught it.

The Rams are trying to get him involved, but the connection between him and Stafford just isn’t there yet.

Dud: Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson has been surpassed by Akers on early downs and maybe on the depth chart overall. He carried it just four times for 17 yards, the second straight week he got out-touched by Akers. Henderson was only targeted once as a receiver, which he didn’t catch.

His role next week will be worth watching because right now, it seems Sean McVay strongly favors Akers in the backfield.

Somewhere in between: Cam Akers

Akers finally came alive in this game, and he did most of his work on one drive in the third quarter. On that one possession, he carried it five times for 48 yards and a touchdown, showing better burst and physicality on his runs. Darrell Henderson Jr. was limited to 17 yards on just four carries, so Akers appears to have taken the lead back role for now.

He made a great block in pass protection, too, but he also had a terribly costly play when he fumbled it on the goal line midway through the fourth quarter. Other than that, it was a solid game by him.

