Studs and duds from Rams’ preseason loss to Bengals

That’s a wrap on the preseason. The Rams finished their exhibition slate on Saturday night with a 16-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, their second loss of the preseason.

As poorly as the offense played, putting together just one scoring drive, the defense had a few standout performers. It was the last chance for players to impress the coaching staff before final roster cuts, and four guys stood out for the right reasons Saturday.

There were also four players who didn’t have their best against the Bengals. Here are our studs and duds from Saturday’s loss.

Stud: OLB Keir Thomas

Thomas looked great against the Bengals, even despite only playing about half the game. He had three tackles for a loss, one sack and a QB hit in the first half alone, flashing as a pass rusher on the outside. Most impressively, he used his size and length to disrupt the Bengals’ running game, slicing through for an impressive TFL in the second quarter.

Stud: WR Lance McCutcheon

McCutcheon put himself on the map in Week 1 of the preseason by scoring two touchdowns, and it clearly wasn’t a fluke. He came back the next two weeks and played well, including a five-catch, 76-yard performance against the Bengals on Saturday. He made a great grab for 32 yards in the fourth quarter, helping set up Bryce Perkins’ 3-yard touchdown run. All he’s done is make plays and it should earn him a spot on the 53-man roster.

Stud: DL Michael Hoecht

Story continues

Hoecht should make the Rams’ 53-man roster after doing so last year and looking good this preseason. Against the Bengals, he had two tackles, including one that went for a loss. His sack helped force a field goal attempt by Cincinnati, too.

When the Bengals were pinned deep, Hoecht laid a big hit on Brandon Allen, who still managed to complete it deep to his receiver. Hoecht was a split-second late, but it was a good rush rep.

Stud: LB Jake Hummel

McVay shared a neat bit of information after the game: Hummel broke the team’s preseason tackles record. He finished the preseason with 22 tackles, topping the previous record of 21. On Saturday night, he finished with six tackles, including one tackle for a loss. He’s been all around the ball throughout the preseason.

Dud: RB Jake Funk

Funk got 19 carries this preseason, including seven on Saturday night. His longest carry went for 6 yards. Yes, he’s playing behind a backup offensive line, but the Bengals have also been playing their backups. He finished the night with 32 yards on 12 carries, also fumbling it deep in the red zone after attempting to gain extra yards after contact.

Dud: RT Bobby Evans

Evans has struggled throughout the preseason and gave up another sack against the Bengals, getting beat by in the first half. He’s going to be a player to watch when final cuts are made because by no means is he a lock to make the team, despite being a fourth-year veteran and former third-round pick.

Dud: CB Cobie Durant

Durant was a real bright spot in the first two preseason games, but he made some mistakes against the Bengals in coverage. He allowed two big plays to Bengals receivers, though the Rams seemed to be in zone coverage on the deep shot to Kendric Pryor in the first half. He also missed a tackle along the sideline before getting up and eventually making the stop on the receiver.

Dud: OL Chandler Brewer

Brewer didn’t have the best night. He was beat quickly and badly by Zachary Carter for a sack, which resulted in a fumble by Bryce Perkins – thankfully, one the Rams recovered. Brewer isn’t necessarily a long shot to make the team, but he’s also not among the favorites. This performance probably won’t help his chances.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire