Studs and duds from the Rams’ narrow win over the Ravens

For the second week in a row, the Rams found themselves trailing on the road after Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times. And for the second week in a row, they pulled out a victory, this time with a dramatic game-winning drive.

The Rams beat the Ravens 20-19 on Sunday afternoon, scoring a touchdown with 57 seconds left to take a one-point lead against a shorthanded Baltimore team. Stafford has mistakes to clean up, but once again, his defense helped bail him out.

Here are the best and worst performers from the Rams’ narrow win over Baltimore.

Stud: Aaron Donald

The Ravens struggled to block Donald in this game, even though he was only credited with a half-sack. He hit Tyler Huntley once and had a tackle for a loss on a running play, too, and his power on A’Shawn Robinson’s sack carried about four linemen out of his teammate’s way.

It may not have been the most statistically impressive performance from Donald, but he opened up things for the Rams’ other defenders. And his half-sack with Leonard Floyd late in the fourth quarter helped keep the Ravens to only a field goal, which kept it a one-score game.

Stud: Tyler Higbee

Higbee put together his best game of the season, catching six passes for 69 yards. He caught three balls for 44 yards on the opening drive, and while he was quiet for a little while, he stepped up with catches for 8 yards and 15 yards later in the game – the latter of which came on the game-winning drive.

Stud: Jordan Fuller

He showed great awareness on his interception just before halftime, watching the quarterback and tracking the ball, which was terribly underthrown and to the outside. Fuller picked it off and returned it 34 yards, setting up the Rams’ first touchdown of the game to pull them within three points of Baltimore.

He also broke up another pass along the sideline and made six tackles, playing well in the secondary.

Stud: Von Miller

Miller came through in the clutch for the Rams with two sacks and five total tackles, including the sack that all but ended the Ravens’ final drive. He had a great game on the edge with three QB hits and three tackles for a loss. Miller and Leonard Floyd have combined to create a quality pair of edge rushers for the Rams this season.

Story continues

Stud: Odell Beckham Jr.

Two of the biggest plays in the game were made by Beckham. The first was a 5-yard grab on fourth-and-5 to extend the Rams’ game-winning drive. Then one play later, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Stafford to put the Rams up 20-19. He finished with five catches for 39 yards, which would’ve been even more if not for Sony Michel’s illegal block on Beckham’s 11-yard reception, but those two clutch catches helped the Rams win the game, so that’s all that matters.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

Kupp failed to top 100 yards receiving for the first time since Week 12, but he still turned in a great performance. He caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, once again leading the Rams in receiving and helping keep the offense on track with big plays in a game where Stafford was off. He’s been more consistent than any player in the NFL this season, and even though this was technically a below-average performance by Kupp, he was still a huge part of the win.

Dud: Matthew Stafford

This was another disappointing performance by Stafford, his second straight week with three turnovers. He threw two interceptions in the first two quarters – including a pick-six – and then coughed up a fumble on a sack in the second half, which directly led to 13 points for the Ravens. They had just 12 points off turnovers all season prior to this week, for reference. Thankfully, he made up for it with a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to lift the Rams to victory, but he was nearly the reason the Rams lost this game.

Dud: Rob Havenstein

He allowed the pivotal sack in the third quarter that resulted in a lost fumble by Stafford, allowing the Ravens to grab their third takeaway of the game. He had a favorable matchup against Tyus Bowser with Odafe Oweh out, but he should’ve played better in this game. That sack led to three points for Baltimore as he was beaten by Bowser pretty badly.

