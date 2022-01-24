Studs and duds from Rams’ nail-biting win over Buccaneers

For the second time in three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams blew a 17-point lead. Except unlike Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams held on to actually win this time.

They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday, 30-27, after allowing the Bucs to come back from a 27-3 deficit. Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald stepped up in a big way with huge performances, helping lift the Rams to victory on the road.

Here are the best and worst performers from Los Angeles’ thrilling win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Stud: Von Miller

Miller once again showed why the Rams paid up to acquire him from the Broncos in the middle of the season. He pressured Brady endlessly, consistently beating Donovan Smith at left tackle throughout the game. He even landed a shot on Brady that left his lip bloody, despite it being a clean hit just as the ball was released.

In the fourth quarter, his strip-sack came at a perfect time just as the Buccaneers gained some momentum, getting the ball back for the Rams. He finished with four tackles and a sack, along with a forced fumble and recovery.

Stud: Aaron Donald

Donald was a mismatch for every offensive lineman he went up against. When he rushed against Josh Wells at right tackle, it was no contest, blowing by the backup offensive lineman with ease. He was a thorn in Brady’s side all afternoon and his sack before halftime helped set up Nick Scott’s interception on the very next play.

Donald ended the game with a loaded stat line, recording five tackles, one sack, three QB hits, two tackles for a loss and a batted pass.

Stud: Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has taken the Rams offense to another level in recent weeks with the way he’s played. He got open with ease against the Buccaneers, whether he was running drag routes, hitches or corners toward the sideline. He finished caught six passes for 69 yards, including a 20-yarder on first-and-20 after a holding penalty.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

Kupp continues to own the Buccaneers. After averaging more than 120 yards per game against Tampa Bay in three career meetings, he put up another big performance with nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also did a great job as a blocker both on the edge and inside when the Rams ran the ball. He made two of the biggest plays of the game, scoring on a 70-yard bomb from Stafford and also catching a 44-yard pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

His one mistake, a fumble in the third quarter, was costly, but there was plenty more good than bad from the NFL’s leading receiver.

Stud: Joe Noteboom

Noteboom was put in a difficult spot, replacing the injured Andrew Whitworth in this game. He had to go up against Jason Pierre-Paul on most snaps and more than held his own. He’s proving he can be a really solid starting left tackle in the NFL, which should give the Rams confidence if Whitworth decides to retire after the season. Noteboom also played well in the running game, allowing Cam Akers to find space on the left side.

Stud: Matthew Stafford

For the second week in a row, Stafford was unbelievably sharp. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 366 yards, and also snuck into the end zone for a touchdown – his second of the postseason. The Rams lost the turnover battle, but it wasn’t the fault of their stud quarterback. His 44-yard pass to Kupp at the end of the game saved the day for the Rams, putting them in position to win the game in the final seconds with a 30-yard field goal.

He played a near-perfect game, save for a few incompletions late in the contest when the Rams had a chance to put the game away. Against the Bucs this season, he completed 55 of 76 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Stud: Nick Scott

Scott made a great play to intercept Brady in the first half, ranging over from the middle of the field to pick him off. Then in the fourth quarter, he undercut a route by Gronkowski and broke up the pass on second down, forcing a third-and-5. He’s starting in place of the injured Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp, making a statement in the biggest game of his career.

Dud: Darious Williams

Brady picked on Williams throughout the day, and he was wise to. Rob Gronkowski beat him for a couple of big plays, as while Scotty Miller came up with a key fourth-down conversion in the third quarter against Williams. His tackling was not good, either, missing a handful of attempts in the open field. He was a breakout star in 2020, but he played far below expectations this season, including this game against the Buccaneers.

Late in the game, Williams was flagged for defensive pass interference, giving the Buccaneers a free 16 yards.

Dud: Cam Akers

After a great performance against the Cardinals, Akers was the goat in this one. He fumbled it at the 1-yard line just before halftime, and then coughed it up again late in the fourth quarter when he absolutely had to hold onto the ball. That gave it back to the Buccaneers with 2:32 left to play and the Rams leading by just seven points.

He only rushed for 48 yards on 24 carries with a long rush of 9 yards, also adding 20 yards on three receptions. It wasn’t a productive day and his two fumbles nearly blew the game for the Rams.

