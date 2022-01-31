Studs and duds from Rams’ comeback win vs. 49ers in NFC title game

The Rams found themselves down 10 points in the 49ers in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. But as they often do, the Rams’ top players rose to the occasion and stepped up when they needed to most.

Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game, then led two more drives that ended in field goals to pull ahead of San Francisco. Aaron Donald pressured Jimmy Garoppolo on the game-sealing interception and Jalen Ramsey broke up a pass that should’ve been intercepted in the fourth quarter.

Here are our studs and duds from Sunday’s win, which punched the Rams’ ticket to the Super Bowl.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

Kupp was once again uncoverable for the 49ers. He was a technician as a route runner, losing every defender that lined up across from him. Whether it was Ambry Thomas, Emmanuel Moseley or K’Waun Williams, none of them were capable of locking down No. 10. His biggest play of the game was a 25-yarder on third-and-3 late in the fourth quarter, which came at a huge moment in this one. He finished the game with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, helping carry the offense as he usually does.

Stud: Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham continues to prove he’s still a great playmaker at this point in his career when so many want to doubt him. He had his best game as a Ram, consistently getting open for Stafford and catching nine passes for 113 yards. He had Moseley on his heels, forcing the corner to think he was going deep, which set up underneath routes for easy completions. He also showed that elusiveness after the catch that we’ve become accustomed to seeing, a trait that makes him so dangerous in the open field.

Stud: Kendall Blanton

With Tyler Higbee missing most of the game due to a knee injury, Blanton was forced to step up. And boy, did he ever. He caught five passes for 57 yards, setting career-highs in both categories. He came through with multiple third-down conversions, too, including a 20-yard reception on a flea flicker that turned into a tight end screen. He was huge in this game given the circumstances, both as a receiver and as a blocker on the edge.

Story continues

Stud: Matthew Stafford

He made one critical error by throwing an interception in the end zone on the Rams’ second drive of the night, but other than that, Stafford played a fantastic game against the 49ers. His completion to Kupp on third-and-3 for 25 yards to set up the game-winning field goal was fit into a tiny window, showing just how accurate he can be. He threw two touchdown passes and racked up 337 yards on 31-for-45 passing, stuffing the stat sheet in the biggest game of his career. It’s no surprise he led a game-winning drive, considering he has the most of any quarterback since he entered the NFL in 2009.

Stud: A’Shawn Robinson

It was a quiet night from Aaron Donald, but Robinson made up for it with his play against the run. He made six tackles (three solo) and helped shut down the 49ers’ running game, which is their bread and butter. San Francisco rushed for just 46 yards on 18 attempts by Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell, a spectacular performance by the run defense. Robinson was a big part of that, making several stops right at the line of scrimmage – including a tackle on Kyle Juszczyk’s rush on third-and-2 in the fourth quarter.

Dud: Troy Reeder

Reeder was once again a target for the 49ers in the middle of the field. Jimmy Garoppolo targeted his running backs often, knowing Reeder would have trouble keeping up with them in coverage. Reeder missed a tackle on Elijah Mitchell, which went for an 18-yard gain. Then on Deebo Samuel’s 44-yard touchdown, Reeder overran the play and missed the receiver, allowing him to sprint into the open field for six points. He was the weakest link on defense yet again, which is something the Rams must address in the next two weeks.

Dud: Darious Williams

Williams got picked on by Tom Brady last week and Garoppolo took his chances against the cornerback on Sunday, too. He allowed a 31-yard gain on a deep shot down the left sideline to Brandon Aiyuk, which very easily could’ve gone for a touchdown if Aiyuk could’ve kept his balance. Williams also gave up a 13-yard gain to Aiyuk on a slant on third-and-4 in the second half, which led to a touchdown by the 49ers on that drive. He’ll need to be significantly better in the Super Bowl with Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd on the other side.

Dud: Ben Skowronek

Skowronek doesn’t get many chances to contribute as a receiver, but he got one on Sunday and let it slip through his hands – literally. Stafford threw deep to Skowronek in the second quarter, and he was wide open in the end zone. But the ball bounced off his left hand as he was unable to bring in the catch over his shoulder. The Rams missed a 54-yard field goal on that drive, so it was a play that cost them seven points.

Dud: Sean McVay

McVay developed a burning hatred for timeouts in the second half of this game. He burned through all three of them in the first 20 minutes of the second half, leaving his team with no timeouts and still 10 minutes on the clock. He wasted two on bad challenges that were clearly not going to be overturned, and then burned another one on first down before the play clock hit zero. McVay only challenged two plays all regular season, yet he used two (and lost) in the second half of this game.

1

1