Studs and duds from Rams’ 22-10 loss to Cowboys

The Rams went five years without being below .500 a single time under Sean McVay. This season alone, they’ve fallen below .500 twice.

After losing to the Cowboys, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon, the Rams are 2-3 and looking more lost than they ever have under McVay. It was a borderline embarrassing loss to a backup quarterback, scoring just 10 points all afternoon.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s home loss to the Cowboys.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

It’s rare that Kupp isn’t a stud, but was particularly good in this one. He was the Rams’ only real playmaker, catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Other than him, no one had more than 60 yards receiving. His 75-yard touchdown was spectacular, too, making a one-handed grab over the middle against man coverage and breaking away with some impressive speed.

Stud: Aaron Donald

Donald did what he could up front to shut down Dallas’ offense, and he was great against the run and as a pass rusher. He made six tackles, had two sacks, made one tackle for a loss and forced a fumble. The Cowboys tried to use rookie Tyler Smith to block him, but that never worked.

Stud: Tyler Higbee

Higbee is the No. 2 option in this offense right now and he actually tied for the team-high with 10 targets on Sunday. He caught seven of those passes for 46 yards, though his long reception was just 10 yards.

Stud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey locked down CeeDee Lamb, unquestionably the Cowboys’ top receiver. Lamb did catch five passes for 53 yards, but those weren’t all against Ramsey. The Rams’ All-Pro corner also had his first career sack, blitzing off the edge to get to Cooper Rush.

Dud: David Edwards

Edwards is supposed to be one of the Rams’ reliable offensive linemen in a position group that has dealt with so many injuries, but he’s not playing well right now. He allowed the first strip sack to Dorance Armstrong, which resulted in a lost fumble and return for a touchdown.

Dud: Matthew Orzech

On the Cowboys’ blocked punt, Orzech was supposed to get his head up quickly and block Armstrong up the middle. Armstrong had nearly a free run at the punter Riley Dixon and blocked it easily, setting the Cowboys up with great field position.

Dud: Allen Robinson

Robinson was targeted five times, so he had some opportunities. However, he only caught three passes for 12 yards. He’s been a massive disappointment within the Rams offense, doing absolutely nothing to help take pressure away from Kupp.

