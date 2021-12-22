Studs and duds from Rams’ 20-10 win over Seahawks

After beating the Cardinals on the road last week, the Rams returned home and hosted another division rival, the Seahawks, on Tuesday night. After a two-day delay due to COVID-19, the Rams eventually did knock off the Seahawks, earning their 10th win of the season.

They got some key contributions out of their top players, particularly on defense. Seattle scored just 10 points and had 214 total yards, with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey being a big part of that.

It wasn’t hard to find the standouts from this performance, but there were also some less-impressive showings by Rams players.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

What else is there to say about Kupp at this point. He turned in another 100-yard performance, catching nine passes for 136 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him 14 in 14 games this season. He was there every time Stafford needed him, from his deep 42-yard reception to his 32-yarder after he came back to the ball and fought through contact. His 29-yard touchdown catch was excellent, too, putting the Rams up 17-10.

Stud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey wasn’t perfect against Seattle but he had a tough draw against DK Metcalf, and he covered him for most of the night. Metcalf finished with six catches for 52 yards, but not all of that came against Ramsey – and 20 of those yards came on the final drive in garbage time. Ramsey broke up two passes in coverage against Metcalf, preventing big plays down the left side. One of them was badly underthrown by Wilson, but Ramsey still made a great effort to break up the pass.

Stud: Sony Michel

There’s no reason Michel should give up the lead role in the backfield. He was effective once again Tuesday night, rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries, also adding a 24-yard reception on a screen pass in the fourth quarter. His 39-yard run set up Kupp’s 6-yard touchdown reception, and his 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter helped get the Rams’ game-sealing drive underway and put them in field goal range while already holding a 17-10 lead.

Stud: Aaron Donald

Donald got to Russell Wilson again in this one, as he typically does against the Seahawks quarterback, recording his 11th sack of the season. He also made two tackles for a loss, constantly causing problems for Seattle in the backfield. He didn’t have 14 pressures again like he did last week against the Cardinals, but he was impactful on a snap-to-snap basis rushing from the interior, also drawing a holding penalty deep in the backfield.

Stud: Von Miller

Miller finally got on the board with his first sack as a member of the Rams, but he did much more than that. He pressured Wilson and nearly had a strip-sack on a deep completion that went to Gerald Everett, also adding two tackles for a loss and two QB hits. He finished second on the team with six tackles, as well.

Dud: Bobby Evans

Evans is the Rams’ third-string tackle, filling in for Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom on the right side. And on Tuesday night, we saw why he’s the third-stringer and not the immediate backup. He struggled in a big way, allowing two sacks to Carlos Dunlap, a tackle for a loss on a Sony Michel carry and also committing an illegal formation penalty. He was outmatched in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Dud: David Long Jr.

It’s somewhat confusing that the Rams opted to play Long over Dont’e Deayon early in the game. Long was beat by Metcalf on a quick slant in the first quarter and then whiffed badly on a tackle attempt on Freddie Swain, which turned into a 25-yard gain on second down. Deayon replaced him later on, which was a wise move by Raheem Morris, but Long really struggled in coverage.

Duds: Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson

It was a quiet night for every receiver not named Cooper Kupp, but especially for Jefferson and Beckham. Jefferson caught two passes for 23 yards, including a long of 18 yards. He also had a 10-yard rush on an end-around.

Beckham was only targeted three times and caught one pass for 7 yards, a quick slant early in the game on third down. He attempted to make a one-handed grab after Stafford rolled out, which nearly turned into an interception by Poona Ford.

