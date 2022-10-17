Studs and duds from Rams’ 14-point win over Panthers

Finally, the Rams are back in the win column. It felt like forever ago that Los Angeles won a game, even though it was only three weeks ago. That’s how high expectations are for this team compared to the previous regime under Jeff Fisher.

The Rams beat the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, doing so in impressive fashion. They won 24-10, getting back to .500 before their Week 7 bye. Here are some of the team’s best and worst performers from the victory at SoFi Stadium.

Stud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is a complete defensive back who can cover, blitz, stop the run and tackle. He truly can do everything for the Rams, and he showed that on Sunday against the Panthers.

Not only did he have three tackles, but two of those came for a loss, including a sack on P.J. Walker.

He also laid out Christian McCaffrey in the flat, and it’s not a hit you often see from a cornerback.

Stud: Alaric Jackson

Jackson was forced to move from right guard to left tackle after Joe Noteboom suffered what’s believed to be an Achilles injury, and he actually played really well outside. Jackson’s versatility is impressive for a player as young and inexperienced as he is, but he showed he can line up at guard or tackle and excel. He’s been one of the Rams’ most consistent linemen this year.

Stud: Allen Robinson

This might be the game that gets Robinson going in the Rams offense. He caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, which isn’t the most impressive stat line – and a below-average game for Cooper Kupp. But he may have turned a corner on Sunday because he made two acrobatic leaping catches, a sign of his increased confidence and Matthew Stafford’s improved trust in him. He also sealed the edge on Ben Skowronek’s touchdown run, doing the dirty work, too.

Stud: Matthew Stafford

Throwing for 253 yards and one touchdown with a pick may not be anything to write home about for Stafford, but all things considered, he played well in this one. The Rams lost Noteboom in the first half, Tyler Higbee wasn’t involved very much and Stafford didn’t lean exclusively on Kupp. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers, getting everyone in on the action.

Stud: Marquise Copeland

Copeland has quietly taken on a bigger role with the Rams the last two weeks and he’s delivered. Copeland made six tackles and had one sack against the Panthers, joining the rotation of Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. He’s here to stay because the last two games, he’s had a positive impact defensively.

Stud: Ben Skowronek

Skowronek does a little bit of everything for the Rams. He plays fullback but he also contributes as a traditional receiver. And on Sunday, he took a handoff and ran 17 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career. He finished the game with 17 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving, maintaining his role as a do-it-all player for Los Angeles.

Dud: Tyler Higbee

Higbee had 33 receptions in the first five games of the season, becoming an integral part of the offense alongside Cooper Kupp. But against Carolina, Stafford barely looked his way. Higbee was targeted only twice, catching one pass for 7 yards. It was his worst game since Week 12 last season, but it’s certainly no cause for concern.

Dud: Malcolm Brown

Brown was signed by the Rams two weeks ago and he got some opportunities to contribute on Sunday. However, he gained just 15 yards on seven carries, including one run that went for 10 yards alone. He did have a 13-yard reception to pick up a first down, but four of his seven carries went for 1 yard or less.

