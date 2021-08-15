Studs and duds from Rams’ 13-6 loss to Chargers

The preseason is all about younger players and those on the roster bubble going out and proving themselves deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster. That’s especially true for the Rams, who don’t play any of their starters in these exhibition games.

As important as Saturday was, several players stood out in a big way by making impactful plays. There were also a handful of guys who had some room for improvement, struggling in the preseason opener against the Chargers.

Here are our studs and duds from Saturday’s 13-6 loss.

Stud: Justin Lawler

The player of the night, Lawler stood out for all the right reasons. He recorded five tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss, dominating in the first quarter against the Chargers. It was a performance that really solidifies his place as someone who should make the 53-man roster, potentially as Leonard Floyd’s immediate backup. Lawler was all over the field, whether it was rushing the passer, setting the edge or penetrating into the backfield. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426733867742814208

Stud: Jacob Harris

Harris finished with a pedestrian stat line of four catches for 43 yards, but given the circumstances, it was a nice start for the rookie who’s only been catching passes on a football field for two-plus years. He looked every bit like a playmaker, whether he was lined up in the slot or outside. He nearly came down with a touchdown catch, too, but was unable to get his feet inbounds.

Stud: Raymond Calais

Calais showed plenty of juice against the Chargers. He had a 46-yard punt return, another long return that was called back due to a penalty, and a couple of nice runs on offense. He only totaled 14 yards on seven carries, but he didn’t have much running room and made the most of what little space he was given. Calais seems like the favorite to return kickoffs for the Rams and could return punts, too. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426740203700379648

Stud: Bryce Perkins

Perkins probably won’t make the Rams’ 53-man roster because they’re likely to only carry two quarterbacks, but he also may not make it through waivers if cut by Los Angeles. He completed seven of his 10 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, but he also ran the ball really well. Perkins rushed four times for 23 yards, two of which went for first downs, including one where he stiff-armed and hurdled defenders en route to the sticks. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426765312557391875

Stud: J.R. Reed

Reed did a nice job at safety, contributing in a couple of ways. He recorded five tackles (third on the team) and broke up one pass, but his best play came on third-and-1 when he blitzed off the edge and wrapped up the running back for no gain, forcing the Chargers into a fourth-and-short situation.

Stud: Ernest Jones

Jones didn’t play a lot and only made three tackles, but he looked very comfortable out there in his first NFL action. It would’ve been nice to see him be a little more aggressive on a fourth-down run by the Chargers where he was pushed back in the hole, but overall, it was a nice debut for the third-round rookie, who started alongside Jake Gervase.

Studs: Jonah Williams and Eric Banks

Williams is in a group of second-year defensive linemen who are looking to prove themselves. Banks is in that crowd, too, and both players stood out on the defensive line. They each had a sack and penetrated the offensive line a couple of times, with Williams recording four tackles and Banks three. Both probably won't make the team, but one of them definitely has a chance, along with Michael Hoecht and George Silvanic.

Dud: Bobby Evans

Evans started at right guard, the only fringe-starter on the offensive line who played in this game. He stayed in for a long time, too, even getting reps with the third-team up front. Evans looked overmatched at times and didn’t hold up particularly well at right guard, which might be why the Rams are moving Austin Corbett back to right guard and inserting Brian Allen at center.

Duds: Matt Gay and Austin MacGinnis

Gay had a short opening kickoff and missed an extra point attempt, which was from 38 yards. He’ll be the Rams’ kicker, but he probably wishes he got off to a better start in the preseason. MacGinnis got the Rams’ lone field goal attempt, missing a 40-yarder off the left upright. It wasn’t a particularly good night for either kicker.

Dud: Paris Ford

Ford took John Johnson’s old number (43) but he didn’t look like the former Rams safety on Saturday night. He missed a tackle badly on Larry Rountree’s 25-yard run and on the very next play, he was beat by the receiver for a completion. It wasn’t the game he was hoping for and will need to bounce back next week against the Raiders. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426753920844505091

