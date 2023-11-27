Studs and duds from Patriots’ 10-7 loss to Giants

The New England Patriots came within a 35-yard field goal of completing a comeback rally and pushing Sunday’s game against the New York Giants into overtime.

But for the ninth time this season, it wasn’t meant to be for the Patriots. Rookie kicker Chad Ryland shanked the field goal, and New England slumped to 2-9 on the season.

With the playoffs out of reach, Patriots fans were actually celebrating the team’s demise on social media with the hope that the loss could land them a higher 2024 NFL draft pick.

As for the game itself, it was more of the same from the Patriots. Mac Jones got the start at quarterback and was benched after a horrific first half. Bailey Zappe had some good moments, including a touchdown drive and a near game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. But he also turned the ball over and caught a couple breaks with Giants defenders dropping potential interceptions.

Overall, it was a disappointing effort mixed with a few positives for New England. Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s game:

K Chad Ryland: DUD

Elsa/Getty Images

Chad Ryland made this list as a dud two weeks ago, when he whiffed on a 35-yard field goal in Germany against the Indianapolis Colts. This time, he missed a 35-yarder with the game on the line against the Giants.

Ryland’s struggles have to feel like a gut punch for the Patriots considering coach Bill Belichick traded up to get him in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL draft, when the team already had Nick Folk on their roster.

To put this massive blunder into perspective, the Patriots drafted Ryland over Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who the Patriots had an eye on in the pre-draft process.

S Jabrill Peppers: STUD

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard not to feel sorry for safety Jabrill Peppers in this matchup. As a New Jersey native, it was his homecoming against his former team.

He certainly played like a man wanting to make a statement on the field. But even his exceptional willpower on a defensive unit that held the Giants to only 10 points wasn’t enough.

There was no overcoming the offensive ineptitude for the Patriots. He finished the game with three tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.

CB Jonathan Jones: DUD

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Hodgins took Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones’ lunch in the only touchdown scored by the Giants in the game. The Giants’ wide receiver delivered a nasty stiff arm and drove Jones into the dirt to avoid the tackle and waltzed right into the end zone.

Bad tackling has been an issue for Patriots defenders throughout the season, and it popped up once again on this play with Jones. It turned what should have been a drive-stopper on 3rd-and-10 into seven points.

These are the sorts of mistakes that can’t happen for the Patriots if they want to win another football game this season.

DE Keion White: STUD

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Keion White was all over the field.

The Patriots rookie defensive end has quietly emerged into one of the team’s best playmakers up front. His sudden burst of explosiveness for a man his size is downright terrifying.

On Sunday, he racked up five tackles and one sack in a losing effort for the Patriots. He managed to break into the offensive backfield multiple times with a chance to make a big play. This season has only been a teaser of the havoc White is capable of wreaking on opposing offenses.

QB Mac Jones: DUD

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

No one can say the Patriots aren’t giving Mac Jones every opportunity to prove he’s a worthy starter for the team.

Even after his horrific Week 10 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots still trotted him back onto the field as the starter against the Giants. And he proceeded to play even worse than he did against the Colts in Germany.

He threw two interceptions and nearly fumbled away another possession on a sack. It was a pitiful performance overall that solidified the growing belief that he isn’t the right quarterback for the Patriots.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: STUD

Elsa/Getty Images

Rhamondre Stevenson was running angry on Sunday.

An argument could be made that he’s the Patriots’ best skilled position player. Not only did he lead the way in the offensive backfield with 21 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown, but he also hauled in five receptions as well.

He’s a versatile playmaker that has still managed to look strong in arguably the worst offensive team in the NFL. The successful combination of Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott kept the Patriots in the game against the Giants.

DT Christian Barmore: STUD

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots’ struggles have overshadowed just how good Christian Barmore has been this season. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito got to see the improvement up close and personal with the burgeoning defensive tackle in his face all afternoon.

Barmore was consistently creating pressure up the middle and forcing DeVito out of the pocket. By the end of the game, the Patriots had racked up six sacks on defense.

Barmore finished the game with three tackles, one sack and one pass deflection. He can disrupt a game in multiple ways, and he continued to do so on Sunday against the Giants.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire