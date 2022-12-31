Studs and Duds: Pass catchers stand out in Cowboys unimpressive win over Titans

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t exactly win over any critics with their 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans, resting the bulk of their players for Week 18, trotted out a roster of role players, reserves and journeymen. Dallas seemingly outclassed them in every way but one: effort.

The Cowboys uninspired performance on Thursday Night Football kept things needlessly close. The team known for playing down to their opponents this season lived up to their reputation, waiting until the fourth quarter to pull away. Several players stood out, both in good ways and bad, and here’s a look at their performances.

Studs: CeeDee Lamb

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cowboys unceremoniously dispatched Amari Cooper in the offseason, many questioned whether or not Lamb was ready to fill the top spot in Dallas. All he has done since is prove he’s not only ready to fill Cooper’s old role, but ready to carve out one all his own.

Three players in Cowboys history have recorded 100 or more receptions in a single season. Michael Irvin: 111 in 1995

Jason Witten: 110 in 2012

CeeDee Lamb*: 102 in 2022 *One game to go — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

With 11 receptions for 100 yards, Lamb was the lifeblood of the Cowboys’ offense in Nashville. He was used as a motion man, slot receiver, outside target, and bubble pass outlet. The Titans knew he was Prescott’s top target from the start and they still struggled to stop him.

When the Cowboys running game cratered, Kellen Moore dialed up Lamb. He wasn’t overly flashy but he was efficient and that’s exactly what this team needed on Thursday.

Duds: The running game

The Cowboys running game on Thursday was abysmal. The offensive line struggled to open holes and the running backs struggled to make tacklers miss. In all, the Dallas running game produced 87 yards on 32 carries for 2.71 yards/carry average.

Story continues

Ezekiel Elliott punched in a critical touchdown early, but his 1.9 yard average was painfully inefficient.

The Cowboys called 31 running plays against Tennessee for a total EPA of -0.37. With a total EPA of +0.40, the Dallas passing game was barely able to overcome their offense’s deficiencies on the ground.

The 26% success rate rushing meant 74% of the time the running game did more harm than good and all too often the Cowboys needed Prescott and the passing game to bail out the offense.

Studs: O-line depth

The loss of Tyler Biadasz could have been devastating on Thursday. The 25-year-old center has been a mainstay on the Dallas offensive line and is enjoying, what is by far, his best season as a pro. Luckily for the Cowboys, they have the depth to survive instances like this.

Without a clear plug-and-play replacement at center, Dallas simply slid the left side of their line rightward. With guard Connor McGovern at center and left tackle Tyler Smith at guard, the Cowboys brought Jason Peters off the bench to play his most comfortable position, left tackle.

While adjusting three positions to fill one position is less than ideal, it gets the Cowboys’ top offensive linemen on the field together and that’s ultimately the goal. None of this would be possible if Dallas didn’t have someone like Peters waiting in the wings.

Duds: Kelvin Joseph

As if things couldn’t get worse for Joseph, the maligned 2021 second-round pick was flagged twice on special teams, making it six special teams penalties on the season and a sign that the recently demoted cornerback is a liability everywhere he’s used.

After giving up two ugly touchdowns in Jacksonville two weeks ago, the former Kentucky star was demoted back to special teams where he made a name for himself early in the season. Now, after logging yet another pair of foolish penalties, Joseph may be wearing out his welcome on that unit as well.

Joseph came to Dallas as an ultra-raw prospect with top-end natural ability. He flashed that ability as a rookie but seems to have taken a step back this season. The Cowboys are desperately searching for ways to use and develop him but the clock is ticking and opportunities are running out.

Studs: Dalton Schultz

Schultz not-so-quietly had a good game on Thursday. The 26-year-old tight end scored his fourth and fifth touchdowns on the season (his second multi-touchdown performance of the season) and was Prescott’s second-most targeted player on the night.

Schultz’s seven receptions were second only to Lamb with the tight end playing a vital role in the Cowboys attack.

Schultz’s ability to be where he needs to be and when he needs to be there has been important for Prescott and will be a key element going into the playoffs

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire