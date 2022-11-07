Studs and duds from Panthers’ Week 9 loss to Bengals

The Carolina Panthers were trounced on Sunday—early and often by a determined Cincinnati Bengals team. And unfortunately, the Week 9 outing ended up being a rude awakening for the visiting cats after some rays of hope in the two games prior.

So, as we highlight the many negatives from the loss, let’s also try to find some bright spots in this studs and duds installment.

Dud: Defensive line

With Bengals running back Joe Mixon averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per carry coming in, Sunday was supposed to be a slam dunk of sorts for this trench. Alas, Mixon went on to have one of the most dominant rushing performances of 2022—rumbling for a season-high 153 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 22 carries.

Quite frankly, it was an unacceptable showing by the entire defense. But Carolina’s defensive line looked particularly punchless—allowing Mixon and Cincinnati to make a living off one particular run to the right side while looking slow and swallowed up throughout.

Dud: PJ Walker

Walker failed to meet expectations in what could have been a chance to lock up the starting gig for the rest of the season.

He struggled to connect with receivers, completing just three of his 10 throws for nine yards alongside two interceptions. Behind that outing and a 35-point deficit at the break, Walker was relegated to the bench for the entire second half.

It would be tough to envision him being the starter for the next game, and it is an unfortunate result of an overall rough day for the offense. Walker may have another opportunity down the line, but the group as a whole looked helpless behind him.

Stud: Baker Mayfield

In for Walker came Mayfield, who breathed some life into an offense that mustered up all of 32 yards in the first half. He was quick, accurate, and decisive—helping push the Panthers to three clean touchdown drives.

Mayfield has a good argument to be inserted as the started for Thursday’s game agains the Atlanta Falcons, as the offense looked to really turn around once he was in. Perhaps we haven’t seen the best of Baker in 2022, so maybe there is something interim head coach Steve Wilks can salvage that Matt Rhule didn’t.

Dud: Ben McAdoo

After a game in Atlanta where wideout DJ Moore burned up the Falcons secondary, the common thought would be to continue that connection into a Bengals defense missing their top cornerback.

Moore, however, was not a part of the early game plan, seeing only three targets through the entirety of the first half. It is a confusing and disappointing offensive attack that you cannot help but ponder as to why your No. 1 pass catcher was not more involved.

McAdoo will need to come up with a better way to get his stud receiver going against Atlanta once again.

Stud: Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall Jr. may have had a coming out game under some less than ideal coming-out-game circumstances.

The second-year receiver connected immediately once Mayfield was inserted in the second half, making an impressive 21-yard touchdown catch that helped rally Carolina to a respectable finish.

Marshall finished with a team-high 53 receiving yards and that score. Carolina can only hope this is a sign of things to come from the youngster as he looks to take over the role opposite Moore.

