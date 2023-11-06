Studs and duds from Panthers’ Week 9 loss to Colts

Well, that was hideous.

Anyway, wish us luck as we try to identify some studs to go alongside the many duds of the Carolina Panthers’ Week 9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts . . .

Dud: QB Bryce Young

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A defeat this ugly deserves to start off with its duds. And, unsurprisingly, it starts with its main culprit.

Young’s three interceptions, specifically the pair of pick-sixes to cornerback Kenny Moore II, extinguished Carolina’s offense and chances for a win. He ended having completed 24 of his 39 throws for 173 yards, a touchdown, the three picks and his worst passer rating yet (48.3).

Stud: RB Miles Sanders

The Indianapolis Star

It wasn’t a breakout performance, but what Sanders did on Sunday was a breath of fresh air in what’s been a foggy campaign for the fifth-year back. He recorded 39 rushing yards on six carries (6.5 yards per attempt) while also reeling in three receptions for 22 more yards.

Dud: Panthers OL

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Young, yet again, certainly wasn’t helped by his hog mollies. Carolina’s offensive front allowed four more sacks of the rookie and gave him little time in the pocket throughout the day.

Stud: DT Derrick Brown

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has been one of a few constants during this tumultuous campaign. He notched four tackles along with a quarterback hit and a batted pass.

His efforts also helped limit the powerful Indianapolis rushing duo of Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss to just 73 yards on 25 carries.

Dud: WR Adam Thielen

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s difficult to criticize Thielen, who has been another one of the few constants. But his Week 9 outing left much to be desired.

The two-time Pro Bowler caught five passes for just 29 yards. He came in averaging 103 yards in his previous five games.

Stud: LB Frankie Luvu

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Luvu led the defense once again. Uce recorded a team-high total in tackles for the second straight week, racking up 11 takedowns.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire