Studs and duds from Panthers’ Week 11 loss to Ravens

When you hold Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to just 13 points, there’s probably plenty of good to go over. But when you only score three, there’s probably some bad as well.

So, here are our studs and duds from the Carolina Panthers’ Week 11 loss.

Stud: LB Frankie Luvu

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A major concern heading into the matchup (obviously), Jackson was held to just 209 passing yards and 31 rushing yards. Luvu, who helped hold down the middle of the defense, played a major part in containing the former Most Valuable Player.

The fifth-year linebacker continued his standout campaign, recording a game-high 10 tackles and a sack—the third in his last two games. Luvu was joined in the double-digit tackle tally by safety Jeremy Chinn and . . .

Dud: CB CJ Henderson

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When a cornerback finishes a game with a lot of tackles, that usually isn’t a good thing. And it wasn’t a good thing for Henderson.

The former ninth overall selection picked up his 10 tackles because he was, well, picked on by Jackson and the Ravens throughout the afternoon. Henderson was on the end of much of wideout Demarcus Robinson’s game-leading nine catches and 128 receiving yards.

Stud: DE Brian Burns

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Burns contributed to a fine day for the Panthers defense and kept his career year going.

The Spider-Man of pass rushers added a new victim to his web, sacking the elusive Jackson for his eighth takedown of the campaign. He’s now one sack away from tying his career-high and one step closer to hitting double digits.

Dud: QB Baker Mayfield

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield was ineffective in his first start since Week 5, completing 21 of his 33 attempts for 196 yards and two interceptions. Once again, he failed to get the ball downfield and crippled Carolina’s offense—which mustered up all of 205 yards and converted on just three of 12 third-down tries.

Oh, and they added three more three-and-outs to their league-leading pace.

Studs: DT Bravvion Roy and CB Jaycee Horn

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

We had a couple of firsts on the afternoon.

Third-year defensive tackle Bravvion Roy picked off the first pass of his career, denying Jackson of a completion to tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter. Later on, in the third quarter, cornerback Jaycee Horn chalked up his first NFL sack—halting Baltimore’s opening touch of the second half at their own 7-yard line.

Duds: WRs not named Terrace Marshall Jr.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

DJ Moore, Shi Smith (who had a big fumble) and Laviska Shenault Jr. combined for 57 yards on 11 receptions—which equated to a sad 5.2-yard average. And most importantly, Moore has now failed to reach the 30-yard receiving mark in each of the last three games.

But, hey, at least Marshall Jr. kept his breakout going. He reeled in three balls for 76 yards.

