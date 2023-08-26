Studs and duds from Panthers’ preseason loss to Lions

The Carolina Panthers capped off the preseason with their third loss in as many outings. And while there are presumably some duds in the defeat, there were some notable studs from the 26-17 result as well.

Let’s run through them all.

Stud: QB Bryce Young

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Young closed up his first pro summer with an exciting peek into the future. He completed seven of his 12 passes for a preseason-high 73 yards, including his first NFL touchdown on a 16-yard strike to wideout Adam Thielen.

The rookie flashed his escapability too, scrambling for 21 yards on three slick runs.

Dud: QB Matt Corral

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In his final audition, for the Panthers or another potential suitor, Corral put forth a largely unmoving performance. The second-year quarterback hit on just four of his 12 attempts for a team-low 52 yards.

He ends the preseason with a 59.5-percent completion rate, 249 passing yards and an interception.

Stud: RB Spencer Brown

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brown carried the load out of the backfield. He rushed for a game-high 51 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to make Carolina’s initial 53-man roster, but gave a good account of himself for future consideration.

Dud: RB Camerun Peoples

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

You gotta feel for the undrafted rookie, who finally got his first taste of preseason action. But it started and ended quite bitterly.

Peoples fumbled the ball away on his very first touch and was credited with a second, via a touchback, on a would-be touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. He finished with four rushing yards on four carries and 24 more yards on a pair of catches.

Stud: WR Adam Thielen

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen looked locked in with Young. He reeled in a team-leading 48 yards on four grabs, including the score.

His chemistry with Young will prove quite valuable, especially if the Panthers are down a few wideouts to start the regular season.

Dud: Pass rush

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Panthers couldn’t catch the Lions quarterbacks. They amassed just two hits on Detroit’s passers, with only one resulting in a sack.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire